Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has officially awarded the main works contract for Trump Tower Jeddah to Arabian Construction Company (ACC), following the completion of the enabling and foundation works.

This significant step advances construction momentum for what is set to become Jeddah’s most iconic residential tower. Strategically located on the Jeddah Corniche, the SAR 2 billion ($531 million) project is poised to redefine the city’s skyline with its striking design and exceptional standards of luxury.

Set to become one of the tallest towers in the city, Trump Tower Jeddah will comprise 47 stories of ultra-luxury residences. It will also feature the Kingdom’s first-ever Trump Club – an exclusive members-only social hub offering world-class amenities and curated experiences in an atmosphere of unparalleled privacy and sophistication.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, commented: “Trump Tower Jeddah represents the next era of luxury living in Saudi Arabia. With the enabling and foundation works completed and the main works now awarded, the project is ready to rise, a symbol of our long-term commitment to bringing world-class real estate to the Kingdom. This milestone reflects our confidence in Saudi Arabia’s vibrant real estate market and our mission to deliver globally benchmarked developments that elevate the local landscape.”

Rasheed Mikati, Executive Director of Arabian Construction Company, added: “We are immensely proud to be awarded this significant contract for Trump Tower Jeddah. This collaboration with Dar Global reinforces our proven expertise in delivering complex, high-profile projects. Dar Global consistently delivers world-class projects, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this iconic development. ACC is fully committed to bringing this architectural landmark to life with the highest standards of quality and innovation, ensuring it becomes a testament to Jeddah’s ambition and our capabilities.

Disclaimer: Trump Tower Jeddah is not owned, developed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Global PLC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the “Trump” name and mark under license, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). With a development portfolio exceeding USD 19 billion, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

About ACC

Arabian Construction Company (ACC) is a premier construction leader across the EMEIA region, renowned for delivering some of the Middle East, Africa and India’s most iconic and innovative landmarks. For nearly six decades, we’ve shaped the skylines of major cities, laid the foundation for critical infrastructure, and brought to life transformative healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential developments. Our commitment to excellence is driven by a relentless focus on value, innovation, and uncompromising health and safety standards. At the heart of our success is a diverse and talented workforce of over 26,000 professionals. United by shared values, mutual respect, and a culture of collaboration, we empower our people to reach their full potential. Joining ACC means contributing to some of the world’s most ambitious and complex construction projects—an environment where continuous learning, innovation, and growth are not just encouraged, but expected. We are inspired by what lies ahead—and remain steadfast in our mission to build the future, one bold project at a time.

