UAE - JioStar, a leading global media & entertainment company, with flagship channels such as Star Plus, Colors TV and Asianet, has collaborated with Danube Properties across India & Middle East for the recently launched Hindi reality show Bigg Boss.

Building on its successful track record in connecting brands with the Indian diaspora, this association will provide Danube Properties with access to Bigg Boss’s unmatched reach. Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, the show continues to deliver impactful viewership and high audience engagement year after year, making it a powerful platform for brands to engage with diverse audiences.

Showcasing its unmatched leadership in the entertainment space, JioStar remains the unrivalled choice as the most preferred network for brands aiming to capture the Indian consumer base and beyond.

As the co-powered by sponsor of Bigg Boss 19, Danube Properties is strategically aligning with JioStar’s powerhouse media properties to spark interest among Indian investors in Dubai’s booming real estate sector, both across India and the Middle East. With its measurable and results-driven approach, JioStar’s evolving audience engagement strategy leverages integrated marketing techniques to deliver smarter and precise targeting, making it the preferred advertising platform for brands seeking in-depth reach.

“Bigg Boss 19’s scale is undeniable as it’s a high-energy fusion of drama and star power. We’re confident this collaboration will capitalize on the show’s immense popularity to connect with a diverse audience in India and South Asians in the Middle East. At the helm of this association, the JioStar Middle East sales team has been a driving force in facilitating this association that brings strategic value to Danube, JioStar and the Indian audiences,” said a JioStar spokesperson.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, echoed this view, stating, Bigg Boss has always enjoyed immense popularity among Indian audiences worldwide, and in the Middle East, its appeal goes far beyond the Indian subcontinent. Even Arab viewers are tuning in with great interest. I believe this year’s season is set to top the charts like never before."

Presently, Indians represent the largest share of real estate buyers in Dubai, underscoring the growth potential in this segment. JioStar Middle East team continues to deliver integrated marketing solutions backed by robust audience insights, enabling brands to engage effectively with high-value consumer markets.

About JioStar:

Perched firmly at the nucleus of spellbinding content and innovative technology, JioStar is a leading global media & entertainment company that is reimagining the way audiences consume entertainment and sports. Its television network and streaming service together reach more than 750 million viewers every week, igniting the dreams and aspirations of hundreds of million people across geographies.

About Danube Properties:

Danube Properties, the real estate arm of Danube Group, is Dubai’s fastest-growing developer. Since its launch in 2014, it has introduced 35 projects—18 delivered ahead of schedule and 17 under construction. The company is renowned for its 1% monthly payment plan, fully furnished apartments, 40+ lifestyle amenities, and on-time or early delivery.

