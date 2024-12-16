Dubai, UAE

Milano Tiles by Danube Home, a leading brand for premium tile solutions, has launched its novel selection of products that draws inspiration from the elegance of Italian craftsmanship and modern design trends. Renowned for supplying superior-quality tiles in the UAE and GCC market, the brand has unveiled trendsetting designs that enhance the aesthetics of both residential and commercial spaces.

Milano is an Italian brand by Danube Group, specialising in producing a wide range of luxury home solutions, including bathroom fittings, sanitary ware, tiles, hardware, furniture fittings, electricals, safety, and water purifiers.

The UAE’s tile industry continues to accelerate, bolstered by the burgeoning construction sector, with noticeable demand for luxury tiles. As many as 100,000 homes are forecasted to be launched in Dubai in 2024, which will drive a significant increase in tile supply in the next few years. Moreover, interior designers and homeowners will look for diverse options in terms of size, material, colour, and design, highlighting the need for customisation services from tile manufacturers.

Milano’s latest collection perfectly aligns with modern consumer trends, focusing on visual appeal, quality finishing, and extended durability. The brand caters to current customer choices, such as large-format tiles, which are popular for creating an illusion of larger living areas in smaller rooms as well as generating cleaner finish post-installation. The collection comprises ceramic, wooden, and porcelain tiles for floors and walls, available in varied hues and textures, and features minimalist patterns to curate comforting living spaces.

Beyond aesthetics, the collection’s long-term functionality is maximised by Milano’s cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, eliminating the hassle of frequent renovation and replacements. The ceramic tiles are easy to maintain as they are resistant to stains, scratches, and moisture, making them an ideal option for kitchens and bathrooms.

The porcelain series features marble-like exteriors, elevating living spaces with an air of luxury. This will particularly cater to the growing demand for sophisticated interiors as more and more high-end residences and commercial areas continue to be built in the region. While visual appeal remains to be a pivotal choice factor, the products’ functionality is also deemed crucial by customers. Therefore, Milano dedicates its expertise to offer exceptional return on investment by manufacturing long-lasting products.

Milano’s finest wooden tile collection appeals to consumers who want to incorporate the essence of nature in their homes. Wooden tiles are produced in dark and neutral shades, reminiscent of the diversity found in nature.

Adhering to its commitment to green practices, Milano sources sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials to craft tiles of the highest standards.

Mr. Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home, shared plans to expand Milano’s footprint internationally following its fame as a household name for quality interiors, stating, “Milano’s new collection embodies the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, setting a benchmark for modern interiors. Staying true to its brand name, the tiles showcase Italian elegance and innovation, reflecting Milano’s dedication to crafting tiles that inspire creativity and redefine luxury. Milano now prepares to serve discerning clients beyond the UAE and GCC, introducing its versatile product range that befits every space.”

Danube Home goes an extra mile to enhance customer experience by taking them on virtual tours and offering them design consultations. Its advanced technology tools help customers visualise interiors with their choice of products, ensuring that they make informed decisions. For a seamless shopping journey, Danube Home offers additional services, such as customisation, product delivery, and installation, reinforcing itself as a customer-centric brand.

About Danube Home

Danube Home is rapidly expanding its presence across the Middle East, Africa and Indian Subcontinent, renowned for its exceptional customer service, high-quality products, and stunning designs.

Starting as a single showroom in Ras Al Khaimah in 2008, Danube Home has evolved into a leading destination for home interior solutions, blending craftsmanship and design across a diverse range of over 25,000 products in 16 categories. With 17 showrooms and over 5 million square feet of logistics and warehousing space, it continues to set the standard for home solutions.

Strategically located along major thoroughfares and in shopping malls, Danube Home operates multiple showrooms in the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain. Their extensive product portfolio includes luxury sanitary ware, tiles, furniture, flooring, curtains, wallpapers, chandeliers, outdoor furniture, and much more.

Innovative retail services, including interior design consultations, enhance the customer experience, while their user-friendly e-commerce site www.danubehome.com and mobile app, aim to be the top online and digital shopping destinations for home products in the region.

The 'Ahlan' loyalty programme rewards customers with points for future purchases and exclusive promotions through the Ahlan app.

With an impressive year-on-year growth since its inception and numerous prestigious awards, Danube Home continues to attract top talent and solidify its position among the Gulf Region’s leading retailers.