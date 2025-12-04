Al Ali: It marks a pivotal step that aligns with the University’s mission to advance leading research programmes addressing the aviation sector’s future challenges

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) announced the signing of a research collaboration agreement with Emirates Aviation University (EAU), aimed at developing future concepts and prototypes powered by artificial intelligence in air traffic management.

The agreement was signed at Dubai Airshow 2025. The initiative supports the objectives of the recently approved “Aviation Talent 33” programme by the Executive Council of Dubai, designed to empower all UAE-based talent to enhance national capabilities by bridging specialised education with technological innovation in the aviation sector.

Under the agreement, both parties will explore advanced AI-driven concepts and prototypes for air traffic management through a project focused on developing a suite of intelligent systems. These include an AI-based delay predictor, a four-dimensional trajectory deviation analyser, a sector congestion predictor, an agent-based Ground Delay Programme (GDP) recommender, and an explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) dashboard. The development of these systems will form part of high-level industrial research initiatives that bring together academics, research scientists, and PhD and undergraduate students specialising in aviation and data science. Collectively, these technologies are set to enhance operational planning efficiency and increase airspace flexibility, reinforcing Dubai’s readiness for the future within an advanced global aviation ecosystem.

Innovative Solutions

H.E. Ibrahim Ahli, CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services, said: “This agreement with Emirates Aviation University represents a strategic partnership that strengthens our efforts to develop innovative AI-driven solutions and expand national capabilities in the advanced domains of air traffic management. Combining dans’ operational expertise with the University’s academic and research environment enables talents to acquire cutting-edge technical and scientific competencies, equipping them to contribute meaningfully to shaping the sector’s future and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global aviation hub.”

Empowering Students

Dr Ahmad Al Ali, Vice Chancellor Emirates Aviation University said: “At EAU, we are deeply committed to progressing aviation research as it plays a vital role in understanding the industry’s complexities and mitigating its challenges. By collaborating with Dubai Air Navigation Services we are driving cutting-edge research programmes. This project empowers our researchers, data scientists and students to develop practical AI applications within an advanced operational environment. EAU is preparing a new generation of specialists capable of leading innovation and supporting UAE’s aviation ecosystem.”

A Progressive Model

The agreement reflects a progressive model of collaboration between academic institutions and operational entities in the UAE, supporting talent development at the national level and strengthening dans’ capability to build knowledge- and research-driven systems. It sets the path towards a new phase of intelligent operations across Dubai’s airspace while reinforcing the key role of Emirates Aviation University in preparing qualified aviation professionals.

The agreement is also aligned with the objectives of “Aviation Talent 33”, which aims to provide more than 4,000 advanced training opportunities to prepare national, local, and international talent with future-ready, comprehensive skills capable of keeping pace with rapid technological advances in the aviation sector, ultimately supporting world-class operational excellence across Dubai’s airports.