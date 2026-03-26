Dubai, UAE: Danfoss is proud to announce the launch of the Danfoss CoolTrain™, a modular pre-engineered and factory-tested valve train subsystem designed to address the critical challenges of energy efficiency and deployment risk in direct-to-chip liquid cooling.

As AI and high-density computing drive the mandatory shift to liquid cooling, the CoolTrain™ replaces slow, high-risk, on-site assembly with a plug-and-play solution that guarantees quality, accelerates project timelines, and optimizes system performance from day one.

The traditional on-site assembly of liquid cooling systems is a primary source of inefficiency. Manually assembled systems are often not dynamically hydronic balanced, leading to significant and constant energy waste from pumps working harder than necessary. Furthermore, this method is slow, prone to errors, and introduces risks of leaks and contamination, which can jeopardize data center operations.

"We saw the immense pressure our customers are under. They need to deploy liquid cooling fast and at scale, but the traditional methods are holding them back with risks and inefficiency," said Moath Shanaah, Data Center Business Development Manager at Danfoss – Türkiye, Middle East and Africa. "The CoolTrain™ is our direct answer to this. It’s about replacing on-site variables with factory-guaranteed certainty. We want to empower engineers to go with the smart flow, confident that their system is efficient and leak-proof from the moment it's connected."

The Danfoss CoolTrain™ is a modular, custom-engineered subsystem that creates a seamless bridge between the facility's main TCS cooling loops and the server racks. By moving the assembly process into a controlled factory environment, each unit is delivered to the site already pressure-tested, internally cleaned to certified ISO standards, pre-filled with coolant and hermetically sealed. This "sealed-for-site" approach reduces installation time from hours per rack to mere minutes and eliminates the primary cause of cooling system failures.

Core Innovations and Technical Benefits:

The CoolTrain™ integrates a number of Danfoss's market-leading technologies into one solution to deliver measurable performance gains:

Engineered for Reliability: Established with market-leading FD83 interlockable coupling and highly flexible EHW194 Boston® hoses to minimize the risk of leakage. The valve materials in contact with coolant are corrosion-resistant and have passed rigorous compatibility test for safe, long-term operation.

Smart Dynamic Balancing: At its core, the integrated AB-QM Pressure Independent Control Valve (PICV) provides automatic and continuous hydronic balancing. It constantly optimizes coolant flow to match the specific needs of each rack, ensuring maximum energy efficiency with optimized Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and an improved Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE).

Digital Intelligence and Control: When equipped with the optional NovoCon® S digital actuator, the CoolTrain™ becomes a smart data source in the DCIM. It provides live telemetry on flow rates and temperatures, enabling remote optimization to match actual IT loads and facilitating predictive maintenance schedules to maximize uptime.

Danfoss CoolTrain™ Technical Specifications Overview:

Connections: 1” | DN25 with market-leading interlockable safety couplings

Flow capacity: 2.2–22 GPM | 8.3–83 LPM (10-100% pre-setting)

Max. operating pressure: 145 psi | 10 bar

Shut-off leakage rate: ISO 5208 Class A (zero leakage)

Operating temperature: 59–149°F | 15–65°C

Factory cleanliness standard: ISO 4406

Cooling Capacity: 55 kW, supports high-density racks up to 65 kW (at ΔT=10K)

The Danfoss CoolTrain™ is now available for specification in data center projects. For more information, contact a Danfoss expert to level up your liquid cooling strategy.

About Danfoss A/S:

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification.

﻿Our solutions are used in areas such as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, marine, and on- and off-highway equipment. We also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, storage, heat recovery, as well as contribute to district energy solutions for cities.

﻿Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933. Danfoss is family-owned and employs over 39,000 people. We create long-term value for our customers in more than 100 countries with a global footprint of around 100 factories.

For further information please contact:

Martina Pozgaj, Sr. Marketing Communications Specialist at Danfoss Climate Solutions

Email: martina.pozgaj@danfoss.com