The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) has successfully completed its training program focused on the art of jewellery design. This program was undertaken in collaboration with Kooheji Jewellery during the twelfth edition of the Youth City event.

This initiative underscores DANAT's commitment to upholding standards of corporate social responsibility, as well as its dedication to training and empowering young Bahrainis in the field of pearls and jewellery. Through this endeavour, the institute aims to actively involve the youth in executing the National Pearl Revival Plan.

The training program specifically catered to individuals aged 18 to 35 who possess an interest in the jewellery sector. DANAT assembled a proficient team to educate participants on the fundamentals of diamonds, gemstones, and other precious materials. Additionally, another team from Kooheji Jewelry delivered hands-on instruction in the field of jewellery design and crafting techniques.

The training program specifically focused on the intricacies of jewellery design, encompassing a comprehensive curriculum where participants were educated in fundamental aspects of creating diverse jewellery models and diamonds. This included instruction in the production process, techniques for assessing and embellishing jewellery, sketching designs, and formulating intricate structures for valuable pieces. Moreover, the program aimed to enhance participants' skills and hone their expertise in the realm of geology, offering a well-rounded series of workshops designed to nurture and cultivate the talents and capacities of young individuals.

As the program concluded, participants engaged in a competition aimed at identifying the finest jewellery design. The chosen design will be crafted by Kooheji Jewellery and showcased at this year's Arabian Jewellery Show. Notably, a specialized panel from DANAT Institute will participate as jurors in the selection process to determine the winner.

“This training initiative emerges from the institute's unwavering dedication to orchestrating initiatives that invigorate and amplify the achievements of Bahraini youth. This initiative furnishes them with invaluable training prospects to acquire proficiencies in various domains linked to pearls and gemstones, refining their abilities to position them as optimal choices within the jewellery industry. We also praise the fruitful collaboration with Kooheji Jewellery in bringing this program to fruition.” According to Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT Institute

Mrs. Jamsheer explained that the training initiative held a distinct focus on nurturing the craft of diamond workmanship and jewellery within the Kingdom of Bahrain. This emphasis was particularly poignant due to the nation's extensive history in pearl extraction and trade. Furthermore, the Kingdom stands as the epicentre for the world's foremost institute specializing in the examination and classification of pearls and gemstones. Mrs. Jamsheer highlighted that DANAT’s aim, through its programs, is to elevate the proficiency and expertise of young individuals within this domain, while also instilling enthusiasm for engagement in this pivotal field. This stance underlines the Institute's dedication and fervour for involving the youth in a myriad of initiatives and programs aimed at fostering their growth and augmenting their contributions to the advancement and progression of various sectors.

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemmological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

