The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) proudly announced a remarkable 80% surge in the issuance of inspection certificates for pearls, gemstones, and jewellery to attendees of the Jewellery Arabia Exhibition compared to the previous year.

This exhibition, held from November 14 to 18 at Exhibition World Bahrain, witnessed an extraordinary response to DANAT's innovative instant certification service. Catering to visitors eager to examine their acquisitions of precious jewellery, rosaries, pearls, gemstones, gold, and diamond collections, DANAT's pavilion drew substantial crowds.

The swift and efficient inspection and certification process, completed within minutes and conveniently delivered through the DANAT mobile app, played a pivotal role in attracting visitors. Furthermore, DANAT's dedicated team went above and beyond to meticulously inspect various components, providing comprehensive inspection reports that instilled confidence in customers regarding the quality and authenticity of their purchases.

DANAT's 'Oyster Shucking' experiences for exhibition attendees surged by an impressive 88.4%, offering them a unique opportunity to unveil the pearls concealed within oysters. This engaging activity garnered substantial interest, with visitors expressing their delight in this distinctive experience that holds both special value and creates unforgettable memories. Attendees praised the initiative for enhancing their understanding of interacting with oysters and providing them with the chance to acquire the pearls inside.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT Institute, stated:

"We take great pride in the resounding success of our presence at this year's Jewellery Arabia Show. The DANAT booths drew attention from both local and international visitors, highlighting our commitment to promoting not only DANAT but also the Kingdom of Bahrain as a premier destination for pearl extraction and trade and the examination of jewellery, gemstones, gold, diamonds, and issue related certifications. The exclusive services offered to exhibition attendees experienced a substantial turnout and widespread acclaim, underscoring our ongoing dedication to establishing DANAT and Bahrain as key players in the global jewellery and gemstone industry."

"We were delighted to showcase a diverse array of services and activities to visitors at our booths. These offerings encompassed cutting-edge inspection services utilizing the latest international equipment and technologies, captivating displays of rare natural Bahraini pearls, immersive oyster shucking experiences, and instructive training courses and workshops facilitated by our most skilled experts. Our participation not only facilitated networking opportunities with our esteemed customers and partners but also enabled us to forge new connections, expanding our network of professional collaborators. This engagement played a crucial role in fortifying our relationships, solidifying our pivotal position in the jewellery sector, and enhancing our global reputation as the foremost laboratory for pearl and gemstone testing and evaluation services."

Moreover, Mrs. Jamsheer expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated DANAT team for their unwavering efforts that contributed to the success of institute’s participation in the Jewellery Arabia Show. She commended the team for delivering services to visitors with the utmost levels of quality and efficiency.

About Danat:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemmological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

