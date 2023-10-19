Funds raised will be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation for Breast Cancer Initiatives

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 12th Annual ADCB Zayed Sports City Pink Run, in partnership with Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, an M42 company, is set to take place on the 21st of October and continue its unwavering commitment to raising awareness for breast cancer. This event, a long-standing symbol of hope, will once again unite the community in the battle against breast cancer.

The run has consistently been at the forefront of Breast Cancer Awareness initiatives in the region. Each year, Danat Al Emarat’s involvement in the run aligns with its wider objectives of raising awareness around the disease and support Al Jalila Foundation in its efforts to raise funds for breast cancer initiatives.

Over the past 11 years, the run has been a driving force behind breast cancer awareness initiatives, raising over AED 420,000 for the Al Jalila Foundation for Breast Cancer Initiatives, in collaboration with Danat Al Emarat. The foundation provides financial support for those battling breast cancer, raising awareness around early detection and investing in local breast cancer research.

Omar Al Naqbi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Danat Al Emarat said: “At Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, we are determined to show our support for breast cancer patients not only in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but throughout the year, when screening and detection campaigns remain critical. We believe that if patients and physicians are proactive about assessing risk, and undertaking screenings, it is possible to effectively provide treatment. The annual pink run provides an opportunity to collectively reflect on and provide support to those undergoing breast cancer treatment and enable a platform for greater conversation around the subject.”

Starting and finishing inside the Zayed Football Stadium, participants have the choice to do a 3km, 5km or 10km run. All those taking part will not only have the opportunity to contribute to this cause but will also receive special t-shirts and commemorative finishers' medals as a token of appreciation for their support.

Event Details:

Date: 21st October, 2023

Location: Zayed Football Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Timings:

6:30 am: Race start for 10km

6:45 am: Race start for 5km

7:10 am: Race start for 3km

Danat Al Emarat is also organizing online events throughout month around breast cancer awareness and fertility preservation. Later in the month, on the 28th of October, Danat Al Emarat will collaborate with the Al Ain Zoo to host its first ever pink run.

Find out more about ongoing Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities on Danat Al Emarat’s Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/danatalemarat_/

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, part of Mubadala Health, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 27 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

​​​​Maroun Farah

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com