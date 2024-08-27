It offers essential school preparation, expert health support and screenings, along with fun activities and exciting giveaways

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, is celebrating the start of the school year with an exciting initiative to ensure children are fit and healthy and raring to go for another school year.

Under the theme ‘Join Us to Kick Off a Fun & Healthy School Year!’, the campaign aims to prepare children for a positive, healthy and eager-to-learn year. It offers essential school preparation, expert health support and screenings, along with fun activities and exciting giveaways.

The Wellbeing Hub will provide advice on nutrition, diabetes, endocrinology, weight management and mental health. General health checks will include assessments, blood glucose monitoring and dental advice.

Specialized services such as child development and enablement, speech and language pathology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and behavioral therapy will also be available.

Dr. Rahail Ahmad, Head of Pediatric Emergency & Urgent Care at Danat Al Emarat Hospital said, “We encourage parents to bring their children for comprehensive health check-ups. The start of the school year is an exciting time, but it can also be challenging. Knowing their children are in excellent health can help ease any stress.”

The campaign runs until 30 August, between 11:00am and 1:00pm at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children’s North Tower.

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, part of the M42 group, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging, and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

