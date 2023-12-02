Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, an M42 company, celebrated the UAE’s 52nd Union Day by welcoming three precious additions to the world.

Omar Al Naqbi, Acting CEO at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, expressed the hospital's pleasure in welcoming the newest members of the community on this favorable day. He said: "It is with great joy that we welcome three newborns into the world, commemorating the 52nd UAE National Day. This celebration is not only a testament to the happiness of these families but also to the continued success of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, which has now proudly delivered a total of 35,111 babies since its first delivery in 2015. Of these, 18,241 were boys, 16,870 were girls, and 17,569 were of Emirati origin. This milestone reflects the dedication of our caregivers who consistently provide world-class care to ensure the well-being of the newborns and their families. Our warm wishes go out to the newborns and their families for a future filled with health and happiness.

The first newborn, an Emirati baby girl named Alfan Saeed Al Mnhali, entered the world at 12:06 a.m. weighing 3.13 kg. The proud father, from the Al Mnhali family, expressed his gratitude, saying: "We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our daughter Alfan on this special day. Both Alfan and her mother are in good health, and we are greatly blessed. We express our gratitude to the caregivers at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children for their exceptional care during this occasion. Wishing everyone a happy 52nd UAE Union Day!"

The second family welcomed their newborn, a Sudanese baby girl named Talia Al Rasheed Mamoon Taha. Born at 12:09 a.m. and weighing 2.98 kg. The father said: "The birth of our daughter, Talia, on the UAE’s 52nd Union Day is a remarkable and joyous moment for our family. We are grateful to the nursing staff and the entire team at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children for their outstanding care and service. Talia has brought immense joy to our celebrations today, and we wish everyone a happy 52nd UAE Union Day!"

The hospital also welcomed the third Emirati newborn on the UAE Union Day, named Mohammad Saeed Al Junaibi. Mohamad was born at 07:38 a.m. weighing 3.52 kg. The medical staff is expecting to receive 7 more new babies on this occasion.

In the spirit of the occasion, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children distributed flowers and chocolates to all patients and their children, adding an extra touch of warmth to the celebrations at the hospital.

