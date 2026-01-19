Khor Mor Gas production currently exceeding 700 MMscfd

Further production to be added in Q3 2026 following completion of the Khor Mor common user gas pipeline

Group revenues expected to benefit from higher production levels starting in Q1 2026

Sharjah, UAE: Dana Gas PJSC (the “Company”), the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, today announced its group production reached 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and has been sustained at that level throughout January. This represents a significant increase compared to the Company’s FY 2025 average production of 53,500 boepd across its principal operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and Egypt and is the highest production for the Company since 2018. This increase will benefit the company’s revenues and profitability starting from the first quarter of this year.

Production Increase

In the KRI, Dana Gas and its partners successfully completed the Khor Mor 250 (KM250) gas expansion project in October, eight months ahead of the revised schedule. The project added 250 MMscf/d of new gas processing capacity, alongside additional daily LPG and condensate output of 460 MTPD and 7,000 bbl, increasing daily production capacity to 750 MMscf of gas, 22,000 bbl of condensate and 1500 tons of LPG. In December Khor Mor gas production was ramped up from 500 MMscf/d to 700 MMscf/d adding an additional 15,000 boepd to the Company’s net production in the KRI.

Production at Khor Mor is being increased through a phased ramp-up as the Company progresses toward completion of the new pipeline, scheduled for the start of the third quarter 2026. Once operational, the pipeline is expected to enable the addition of a further 5,000 boepd, taking total group production beyond the 75,000 boepd level.

In Egypt, the Company drilled four wells and completed a workover programme across three additional wells during 2025. These activities resulted in an incremental production increase of 27 MMscf/d by year-end, alongside a material uplift in reserves. The Company plans to drill seven further wells in 2026, under the programme, with the next well – Daffodil– expected to spud in January. Additional assessments are also underway to identify additional rework candidates for 2026.

Richard Hall, CEO, Dana Gas, said: “Reaching a sustained 70,000 boepd represents an important operational milestone for the Company. This reflects disciplined execution across our portfolio, particularly the early delivery of the KM250 expansion in the KRI. It will also have a positive impact on our profitability starting with the first quarter financial results.

As production continues to ramp up in line with infrastructure availability, we expect group output to exceed 75,000 boepd once the new pipeline is completed in the second half of the year.”

