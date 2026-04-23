Dubai, UAE: Daman Securities LLC, a leading UAE-based brokerage firm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Daman Investments, has been granted a license by the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) to offer derivatives trading, marking a key step in advancing the development and diversification of the UAE’s capital markets. Established in 1998, Daman Securities brings over 27 years of market experience, combining deep regional expertise with a client-focused approach to deliver tailored investment solutions.

The expansion of derivatives trading reflects DFM’s ongoing efforts to enhance market infrastructure and broaden its range of instruments for investors. By participating in this initiative, Daman Securities aims to contribute to a more dynamic and diversified market environment, equipping investors with additional tools to navigate evolving market conditions.

Access to DFM’s regulated derivatives framework supports greater market efficiency, improved price discovery, and broader investor participation, while reinforcing transparency and regulatory oversight. This milestone also reflects Daman Securities’ ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives led by DFM and the UAE government, and its confidence in the strength and resilience of the UAE economy.

Shehab Gargash, Founder & Chairman of Daman Securities, said: “This milestone reflects our long-term belief in the strength and resilience of the UAE economy and our commitment to supporting its continued growth. The development of the market, including the introduction of derivatives, is an important step in building a more robust and sophisticated financial ecosystem”.

Ahmed Waheed, Chief Executive Officer of Daman Securities, stated: “We welcome DFM’s continued efforts to broaden the market offering and introduce new instruments such as derivatives. This is a meaningful step towards enhancing market depth, maturity, and overall efficiency. At Daman Securities, this direction aligns well with our strategy of providing clients with a more diversified set of investment solutions. We look forward to working alongside DFM and its team as the market continues to evolve and expand its capabilities.”

Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “The expansion of derivatives trading reflects the continued evolution of DFM’s market ecosystem and the growing investor demand for a wide range of investment solutions. Strengthening this segment enhances liquidity, supports effective risk management, and broadens investor access, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading capital markets hub.”

The addition of derivatives trading complements Daman Securities’ existing services, enabling the firm to support a wider range of market initiatives while continuing to serve institutional and high-net-worth clients.

About Daman Securities

Founded in 1998, Daman Securities is a wholly owned subsidiary of Daman Investments, a leading UAE-based non-banking financial services company. Regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), Daman Securities provides brokerage services across local, regional, and international markets, serving institutional and high-net-worth clients. With over 27 years of experience, the firm combines market expertise with a client-centric approach to deliver tailored investment solutions, underpinned by a strong focus on trust, integrity, and long-term relationships. www.damansecurities.com

Disclaimer:

Daman Securities LLC is a limited liability company registered in the United Arab Emirates under Commercial Registration Number 2112974 and is licensed and regulated by the Emirates Capital Market Authority (“CMA”) for the first category (Dealing in Securities), and operating under CMA license number 604020 to engage in (i)Trading and clearing broker, (ii)Global markets trading broker, and (iii)Over-the-Counter Derivatives Contracts and Foreign Exchange Spot Markets. Our principal place of business is located at the World Trade Centre, 14th floor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

RISK WARNING: Some financial products are complex instruments. They come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you can afford to incur losses and have the appropriate risk appetite.

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae ​

About Daman Investments:

Daman Investments stands as a preeminent regional investment firm, distinguished for its comprehensive suite of non-banking financial services catering to institutional clients, corporations, SMEs, and high-net-worth individuals. Our overarching objective is to assume a pivotal role in the burgeoning new Arab World Economy. Propelled by unwavering commitment to ethics, excellence, and client-centricity, we offer innovative and bespoke solutions to assist you in not only meeting but surpassing your financial aspirations. With a legacy spanning over 27 years, Daman Investments has consistently redefined the contours of the financial services landscape.