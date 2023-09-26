Dubai – In a strategic move to remain at the forefront of the evolving financial sector, Daman Securities, a pioneer in the UAE’s financial services industry since 1998, licensed and fully regulated by the Emirates Securities & Commodities Authority, is now able to offer over-the-counter margined derivative contracts including Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and spot foreign exchange (Forex) trading, under the brand name Daman Markets.

Since being established 25 years ago, Daman Securities has proven to be a well-respected, credible financial services provider in the UAE and GCC region. The collaboration with Advanced Markets will enable the Dubai-based firm to leverage the broker’s cutting-edge technology and platforms, comprehensive product suite, and high-end services, thus reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clientele.

Advanced Markets Group was launched in 2006 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA and is a prime-of-prime broker offering high quality specialized services to traders around the globe. The firm takes pride in providing institutional trading conditions, top-tier liquidity, lightning-speed trade execution and direct market access.

Samer Mourched, CEO Advanced Markets - Bermuda & Emerging Markets, commented: “We are delighted to partner up with Daman Securities. Our robust platform, expert staff, and comprehensive range of products, combined with deep market understanding, create a synergistic partnership. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mutual goal of empowering traders and investors globally.”

Ahmed Khizer Khan, CEO Daman Investments said: “this partnership comes after Daman Securities diligent efforts to continuously enhance its offerings and provide its clients with the most advanced solutions in the ever-evolving financial landscape. By joining forces with the globally recognized forex broker, Daman Securities aims to provide an even more comprehensive and seamless trading experience”.

Ahmed Waheed, General Manager, Daman Securities, added: “this strategic partnership aligns with our vision and strategy to provide our clients with multiple trading options, diversified instruments, expert insights and enhanced digital tools. By utilizing Advanced Markets’ resources, combined with our local knowledge and expertise, I am confident that our new entity (Daman Markets) will be a strong player in the market.

Under this partnership, Daman Securities will adopt the broker’s sophisticated trading platform, the popular MetaTrader 5, renowned for its user-friendly interface and advanced trading tools. Traders will be able to enjoy access to a wide range of financial instruments, including major and exotic currency pairs, commodities, indices, metals and more, all through a unified and streamlined platform.

Any trader can create an account on the user-friendly platform by simply signing up, and by following some simple steps they can start trading in a matter of minutes,” he added.

For more information, please contact info@daman.ae.

About Daman Securities

Daman Securities conducts its brokerage business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Daman Securities. From its early beginnings in 1998, Daman Securities has grown rapidly into a leading brokerage firm widely recognized as an authority in its core markets. Daman Securities is widely acknowledged for its unparalleled expertise in delivering outstanding performance backed by the highest standards of transparency, governance, and professionalism.

The new brand, Daman Markets will focus on serving the growing forex trading community in the Middle East region. With its uniquely strong link to one of the most established and respected financial giants in the UAE, Daman Markets has access to deep sector knowledge and an insightful approach.

About Advanced Markets

Advanced Markets was launched in 2006 in USA and is a wholesale provider of prime-of-prime liquidity offering high-quality credit and technology solutions to clients around the globe – ranging from brokers, trading desks and banks to hedge funds, family offices, asset managers, introducing brokers and traders.

We take pride in providing direct market access (DMA) trading in spot FX, precious metals, and energy, as well as contracts for difference (CFDs), with over 3,000 instruments available for trading.

Boasting 15+ years of expertise and having secured FCA & ASIC regulations, we have established ourselves as a reputable, trusted, and reliable partner to more than 40,000 institutional and individual clients in more than 30 countries globally.

The company is privately held; outside investors include Macquarie Americas Corp Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Macquarie Bank and GFI Group Inc.