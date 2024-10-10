The community is DAMAC’s fifth master development, and the second one launched in six months of this year

Dubai, UAE: Aligning with the UAE’s vision to advance the nations and its people’s aspirations and enhance citizen well-being, DAMAC Properties announced the launch of its fifth master community, DAMAC Sun City. Located in Dubailand this new development will offer a unique blend of wellness-focused living, nature, and modern luxury benefitting physical, mental, and overall resident well-being.

Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC, stated: “These are exciting times for us at DAMAC Properties. Our community development portfolio is expanding, offering a wider reach of expectations and homeowner interests. DAMAC Sun City is our fifth master community, launched shortly after the successful launch of our Riverside development in May. We are excited to see that demand continues to remain strong and powerful in Dubai, a trend we forecast will stay for a long time to come.”

Unparalleled Amenities for Wellness and Nature Lovers

Set in an area renowned for its connectivity to major Dubai landmarks such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport, and Al Maktoum International Airport, Sun City is designed to cater to foster relaxation, adventure, and mindfulness.

Key amenities will include forest hiking trails, outdoor yoga studios, barefoot reflexology areas, and crystal healing spaces. Additionally, residents can enjoy a sunrise outdoor gym, camping areas, a suspension bridge, open auditorium, forest hiking trail, reflexology area, monkey bar arena and a Grand Water Fountain that serves as the community’s centrepiece, offering a peaceful and visually stunning environment. With the inclusion of a library co-working space, organic wellness stores, crystal healing, and ice bath therapy stations, DAMAC Sun City will offer an integrated approach to modern living.

A Strong Investment Opportunity

DAMAC Sun City offers a compelling investment opportunity with reasonable payment options. DAMAC is offering an attractive 75/25 payment plan, along with a 4% Dubai Land Department (DLD) waiver for the first batch of investors, making it accessible for investors seeking both luxury and value in Dubai’s thriving real estate market. DAMAC has been at par with the dynamic growth of the city’s real estate roadmap. Having launched close to 30 projects since 2023, up to date, the company is geared up to fill all gaps that the city’s property market demands.

In H1 2024 alone, the company has awarded more than AED 7 billion contracts across multiple projects in its portfolio. The most-awaited project remains DAMAC Lagoons, the developer’s third and upcoming master community, expected to begin handover in Q4 2024 as part of Phase 1.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 47,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

