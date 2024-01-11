New complex to be situated amidst the community’s villa clusters

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- Leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, DAMAC Properties has announced the launch of its first apartment complex in its third and upcoming master community, DAMAC Lagoons.

DAMAC Lagoon Views will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments across the ground + six floors of living space with a host of amenities complementing the community’s Mediterranean theme.

Residents will have an opportunity to revel in a range of relaxation and recreational experiences. There will be beauty hills where people can lounge in the sun on mini mounts of green spaces, and a honey bar that offers wellness products. Adding to this offering are comfortably placed hammocks over the lagoons, an outdoor spa and an aqua boho lounge.

An olive tree garden will provide an ideal wedding venue, set amidst the backdrop of a cosy event space, while at the centre of the community will be a Flamenco Gardens concert stage. Unique to the project will be an aqua opera school pavilion and a volcanic stone park. As well as a beach club and glow lounge, a board games pavilion and a dedicated kids area wrap up the entertainment offerings at Lagoon Views.

The gastronomy hub will offer a range of F&B experiences including a tapas lounge, a pool bar and a sunset beach bar. Keeping in line with the water theme of DAMAC Lagoons, the new project also promises to awe with its Lagoon Rain Party Zone and a unique aquatic party venue. For fitness enthusiasts, Lagoon Views will also offer an aqua gym with a running track.

“What truly sets DAMAC Lagoon Views apart is its commitment to offering unparalleled experiences. This is not just a residence; it's a lifestyle, a promise of unforgettable memories, and a testament to our commitment to creating exceptional communities that redefine modern living,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC. “We are very pleased to see the progress at DAMAC Lagoons and are excited to start welcoming residents this year.

To date, DAMAC Properties has already awarded nearly AED 7 billion for DAMAC Lagoons, with more than AED 1 billion assigned for infrastructure, and more than AED 5.6 billion has been awarded for the construction of villas in the community.

A crowning glory in its portfolio of master communities, DAMAC Lagoons recently earned the reputation as the UAE’s first pre-certified LEED Platinum community development under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Cities and Communities Rating System.

The water-inspired community, DAMAC’s third master development and adjacent to its flagship DAMAC Hills, will have more than 8,000 villas and townhouses across 11 clusters, Venice, Morocco, Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, Ibiza, Marbella, Portofino, Mykonos and Monte Carlo.

-Ends-

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 46,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Vincent Faudemer, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

For more information, please contact: Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties: Tel: +971 4 373 2197 │Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com