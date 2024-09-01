17-storey beachside residence featuring 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units and duplexes

Units crafted in collaboration with luxury collection BABOLEX by Vincent Faudemer

Dubai, UAE – DAMAC Properties, the leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of its inaugural project in Ras Al Khaimah – Shoreline by DAMAC, located on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island. The exclusive, branded beachfront residence is being designed in collaboration with contemporary art icon Vincent Faudemer's luxury collection, BABOLEX, bringing a harmonious blend of funky and chic detailing to create a modern aesthetic with comfortable living for residents. Shoreline by DAMAC marks the developer’s second collaboration with BABOLEX, following the Coral Reef by DAMAC development in Dubai.

The new development highlights the developer’s commitment to creating exquisite living spaces that combine sophistication with tranquillity. Situated in the prime location of Island 4 on Al Marjan Island, these luxury 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments and duplexes will offer a five-star resort experience, featuring direct access to the beach. Shoreline by DAMAC is designed to offer residents breathtaking and unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf, complemented by top-tier amenities such as landscaped gardens, fitness centres, running tracks, swimming pools, wellness areas and a sunset bar and floating cabana, all within a serene and elegant setting.

Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC, said: “We are thrilled to bring our expertise and commitment to unparalleled luxury and excellence to Ras Al Khaimah, an emirate that is fast-emerging as a premier destination for residents, holiday homeowners, and investors alike. Shoreline by DAMAC is more than just a residential development; it embodies the aspirations and goals of the UAE’s evolving population. What sets our new development apart is its prime waterfront location, with convenient proximity to some of the region's most exciting attractions, combined with our exclusive architecture and collaboration with BABOLEX. This partnership brings innovation and art-inspired living spaces that blend comfort and sophistication.”

DAMAC Properties’ expansion into Ras Al Khaimah aligns with the emirate’s rapid rise as a leading destination for expatriates and home investors. According to the 2023 Expat City Ranking, Ras Al Khaimah is now recognised as the world’s fourth-best city for expatriates to live and work due to its high living standards and job opportunities. The government’s supportive initiatives, regulations, and residency eligibility have further fuelled demand for residential properties, particularly apartments, making the city increasingly attractive to investors and those seeking holiday homes amidst its natural beauty. Shoreline by DAMAC is set to meet this demand, offering luxury apartments tailored to the needs of modern residents and discerning investors.

Since 2002, DAMAC Properties has led the luxury real estate sector in the Middle East, delivering iconic residential, commercial, and leisure properties across the region. The launch of Shoreline by DAMAC in Ras Al Khaimah marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey and is in line with its broader vision to create properties that harmonise with their natural surroundings while incorporating the latest technology and design innovations.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 47,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

