The region’s leading private luxury real estate developer with a growing global portfolio also maked the launch of DAMAC Islands 2, its seventh master community in Dubai that redefines waterfront living.

The evening’s headline act was legendary Egyptian musician Omar Khairat, who regaled the audience with a captivating fusion of classical, jazz, and traditional Arabic music.

Egypt is a strategic growth market for DAMAC given the nation’s strong economic fundamentals and deep affinity for real estate investment, and Egyptians are among the top 10 nationalities investing in DAMAC homes. DAMAC also announced a dedicated sales office in Egypt.

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC marked the inauguration of its new sales office in Egypt and the launch of its new master development DAMAC Islands 2 with a grand celebration at Cairo’s magnificent Grand Egyptian Museum, an architectural and cultural marvel overlooking the Pyramids of Giza. The glittering evening set against the backdrop of ancient history was hosted by Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, who welcomed an audience of dignitaries, global investors, media, brokers, and VIP guests from across the world.

Guests at the event were given an exclusive preview of DAMAC Islands 2, the latest luxury community in Dubai, inspired by eight tropical island destinations. The project followed the phenomenal success of DAMAC Islands 1 in 2024, which achieved a record-breaking sell-out. DAMAC sold AED 10 billion in inventory, generating the highest revenue from a real estate launch in 24 hours, as recognised by the Guinness World Records.

The evening’s headline act was legendary Egyptian musician Omar Khairat, who regaled the audience with a captivating fusion of classical, jazz, and traditional Arabic music. Hadi Awada presented a thrilling, choreographed performance.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, noted: “Egyptians already rank among the top ten nationalities purchasing DAMAC homes. We have witnessed double-digit sales growth in this market and expect it to rise another 20% in 2026. Opening our Cairo office also brings us closer to our clients and strengthens the bridge between Cairo and Dubai, the two powerhouses of real estate investment in the MENA region.”

Dubai’s real estate market remains one of the world’s most active and attractive amongst investors and residents alike - with H1 2025 transactions up 40% year-on-year, reinforcing DAMAC’s position at the intersection of two of the region’s most vibrant markets. Furthermore, DAMAC communities continue to lead market performance, with DAMAC Islands recording 4,185 villa and townhouse sales in H1 2025 and DAMAC Hills 2 registering 1,942 sales.

On average from launch, price growth at DAMAC Hills 1 townhouses rose 86 per cent, DAMAC Hills 1 villas 72 per cent, DAMAC Hills 2 townhouses 60 per cent, and DAMAC Islands villas 29 per cent, demonstrating sustained investor confidence in the brand’s long-term value.

DAMAC Islands 2 brings the rhythm of the tropics to the heart of Dubai; blending lush landscapes, crystal lagoons, and wellness-driven design inspired by eight dream destinations: Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cuba, Maui, Mauritius, and Tahiti. As part of the launch campaign for DAMAC Islands 2, DAMAC also launched a unique global competition to become ‘The Ultimate Islander’. The competition winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip and become an employee of DAMAC while living on one of their eight islands. The master-planned project will comprise six-bedroom luxury villas of approximately 583 square meters, five-bedroom twin villas of approximately 324 square meters, five-bedroom townhouses of approximately 293 and 263 square meters, and four-bedroom townhouses of approximately 203 square meters. Prices start at AED 2.7 million.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 54,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

Live the Luxury.

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

Follow DAMAC Properties on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube(@DAMACofficial).

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties

Tel: +971 4 373 2197

Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com