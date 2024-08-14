Dubai – D&B Properties is proud to announce the successful onboarding of more than 20 Emirati real estate agents as part of a new strategic partnership with the Dubai Land Department (DLD). This initiative, aimed at supporting the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Program, marks a significant milestone in fostering local talent and enhancing the real estate landscape in Dubai.

The collaboration underscores D&B Properties’ commitment to nurturing and developing Emirati professionals within the real estate sector. This move is in alignment with the Dubai Land Department’s vision to integrate more Emirati talent into the real estate industry, ensuring a diverse and robust workforce.

Mohab Samak, CEO of D&B Properties, commented saying, “We are excited to welcome plus 20 Emirati agents to our team. Their addition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to local talent and our strategic vision for the future. This partnership with the Dubai Land Department is more than just an onboarding effort; it is a transformative step that will drive innovation and excellence within our organization and the broader real estate community. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these new team members will have.”

Ayesha Aldhafri, Chief People Officer (CPO) at D&B Properties, commented on the strategy, saying, “Our partnership with the Dubai Land Department represents a crucial step towards shaping a dynamic and inclusive real estate market in Dubai. By onboarding these talented Emirati agents, we are not only contributing to their professional growth but also reinforcing our dedication to localizing and strengthening the real estate sector. This initiative will provide invaluable opportunities for the next generation of real estate professionals.”

This strategic partnership is expected to bring substantial benefits to the real estate industry, fostering a more inclusive and skilled workforce, and contributing to the overall growth and development of Dubai's real estate market.

About D&B Properties:

D&B Properties is a leading real estate agency based in Dubai, specializing in residential and commercial property services. With a focus on innovation and excellence, D&B Properties is committed to providing exceptional real estate solutions and contributing to the growth of Dubai’s real estate market.

About Dubai Land Department (DLD):

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) is the government entity responsible for regulating and overseeing all real estate activities in Dubai. DLD aims to enhance Dubai's real estate sector through strategic initiatives, regulations, and partnerships.

