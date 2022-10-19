Dubai, UAE – D&B Properties hosted another successful roadshow for the first time in Paris and London, showcasing Dubai's extensive real estate and lifestyle opportunities. In collaboration with law firm BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP, both events attracted a number of high-net-worth real estate investors, all planning to purchase properties in Dubai and relocate their assets to the city.



Hosted at La Maison de l’Amérique Latine in Paris on October 4th and Chelsea Football Club in London on October 6th, the event promoted Dubai’s real estate sector to attract a new wave of French and British investors. This event was organized as part of D&B Properties and BSA’s ongoing initiatives to enhance Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for real estate investment.



Adham Younis, Group CEO at D&B Properties, commented: "We had the pleasure of representing and promoting Dubai's real estate market in Paris and London. The event provided a realistic and positive impression of Dubai, emphasizing the friendly environment the emirate offers for foreign investors. Throughout the panel discussion, we were pleased to highlight the various types of support that investors might look for to help them better grasp Dubai's real estate market throughout the panel discussions."



During the roadshow, D&B Properties delivered several lectures alongside leading law firm, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates. The first was led by Mania Merrikhi, Director of Marketing & Business Development at D&B Properties, and Chetan Shroff, Associate Director at D&B Properties, who discussed the process of real estate investment in Dubai, various offers by top developers, and the services provided by Dubai Land Department to investors. Michael Kortbawi, Partner at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP, and Senior Partner Michele El Khoury (PHD), led the second discussion pertaining to the recently released laws and regulations of real estate funds in Dubai and the regulation of cryptocurrency payments in the real estate sector.



Kortbawi stated, "We had the opportunity to highlight the importance of the Dubai Land Department enabling a legal framework to safely regulate real estate investment funds in Dubai among prospective investors in Paris and London. The event offered an opportunity to highlight the manner in which the UAE government helps to create opportunities for residents and non-residents to improve their financial and residential standing in the UAE, from the launch of the golden visa to the regulation of real estate funds. Many French and British buyers are looking to invest in Dubai, which encourages us to launch additional awareness campaigns in the future.”



Dubai’s innovative opportunities and new legislations are constantly evolving to represent a global framework, such as offering 10-year Golden Visas and recently moving to the Monday-Friday work week. These changes have all led to Dubai becoming a global business hub. Other deciding factors that position a future in Dubai as one of the most sought-after cities include:

Dubai recorded AED 180 billion in real estate sales since January 2022

Rental yields of up to 10% for short term rental properties

Strategic location, epicenter of trade and business to GCC and MENA region

Thriving FDI environment supported by a strong economic development and stability

Dubai is the 23rd-most popular city in the world for ultra-wealthy residents

Ranked 16th globally for the world bank’s ease of doing business report 2020

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more information, visit dandbdubai.com.



About Valuation & Advisory Services (VAS)

VAS produces comprehensive valuations of public or private real estate assets within MENA region and provides consulting solutions to increase market value through detailed analysis and collated research.



Follow D&B Properties on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dandbdubai

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dandbdubai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dandbdubai

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dandbdubai



For Media Inquiries or Interview Requests:

D&B Marketing Team

marketing@dandbdubai.com