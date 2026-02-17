Dubai, UAE – CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor across the Middle East and Africa, today announced a distribution partnership with Invicti. Invicti is a global application security provider trusted by more than 3,600 organizations worldwide, securing over 800,000 web applications through highly accurate, automated vulnerability identification and validation.

As organizations across the MEA region accelerate digital transformation, application security remains a persistent gap. Industry analysts such as Gartner and Forrester continue to highlight the growing exposure created by complex application architectures, fragmented testing approaches, and high false-positive rates that slow remediation. This environment presents a strong opportunity for Invicti to address a clear market need for accurate, scalable, and DevSecOps-aligned application security solutions.

Invicti’s unified platform includes DAST and ASPM integrating seamlessly into CI/CD pipelines and supporting third-party SAST and SCA tools. Its proof-based scanning technology validates many exploitable vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy so teams can prioritize real risk, reduce remediation effort, and maintain development velocity. Additional capabilities such as AI-assisted remediation, compliance-ready reporting, and on-premises deployment make the platform well suited for regulated and high-risk environments.

Commenting on the partnership, Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight, said:“Invicti strengthens our application security portfolio at a time when organizations are seeking depth, accuracy, and operational clarity. This partnership enables us to deliver a more complete application security stack, complementing our existing SAST capabilities and extending coverage across DAST and ASPM. It reinforces our commitment to building integrated, enterprise-grade security offerings that create long-term value for our customers.”

Noel Slane, Vice President of Global Sales at Invicti, added: “Partnering with CyberKnight gives Invicti strong regional reach and access to deep market expertise across MEA. CyberKnight’s understanding of local security requirements, combined with its technical and go-to-market capabilities, allows us to better support organizations adopting modern application security practices while scaling responsibly across the region.”

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East and Africa with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East and Africa markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Invicti:

Invicti Security provides a centralized application security platform that helps organizations prove and reduce real application risk with zero noise. Combining application security posture management (ASPM) with discovery and scanning, Invicti gives security and development teams a single, correlated view of exploitable vulnerabilities across their application frontends and APIs. With its best-of-breed dynamic application security testing (DAST) acting as the fact-checker, Invicti integrates into CI/CD pipelines to deliver proof-based results supported by AI-powered prioritization and remediation. Built on more than 20 years of DAST innovation through Acunetix and Netsparker and further strengthened by the acquisition of Kondukto ASPM, Invicti operates globally across more than 11 countries and serves over 4,000 customer organizations.

For more information, visit invicti.com and follow us on LinkedIn.