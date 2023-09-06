Dubai/Riyadh — Once again, CyberKnight has strategically aligned with VirtuPort as the Official Distribution Partner – Diamond Sponsor for the MENA Information Security Conference 2023, 11th edition, taking place September 12-13 in Riyadh. CyberKnight will be participating with fourteen of its leading international portfolio vendors mapping to the conference theme – Beyond Resilience: Zero Trust Security for an AI-Pioneered Cyber Renaissance, which is expected to draw senior IT Security practitioners from across the region but will predominantly focus on the Saudi Arabia market. At the event, CyberKnight will support IT Security Leaders from enterprise and government organizations to achieve compliance to local frameworks such as NCA and SAMA, as well as protect their most valuable assets by leveraging Zero Trust.

The technologies that will be represented by CyberKnight at the event are:

BlueCat – DDI and DNS Security

Arista - Software defined Networking, NPB & NDR

Utimaco - Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) and Encryption

Appgate – Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SDP

Fortra – Classification, DLP, PT, MFT, SEG, DMARC, CDR

Illumio – Zero Trust Microsegmentation

Checkmarx – Unified Application Security (DAST, SAST, SCA, IAST, RASP, API Security)

Phishrod – Phishing Simulation & Defense, End-user Awareness

Solarwinds – IT Operations Management & Observability

Group–IB – Fraud Detection, ASM, DRP, Threat Intelligence & DFIR

Netwrix – Data Access Governance, AD Security, File Integrity Monitoring

Elastic - SIEM / Big Data / Log Management

CounterCraft - Deception Powered by Threat Intel

Skyhigh Security - SSE/CASB/SWG/CNAPP

“MENA ISC has been the most cybersecurity thought leadership-focused conference in Saudi Arabia for more than a decade, with significant attendance by a whole suite of IT Security leaders, influencers, and practitioners coming from various pioneering organizations, which define the cybersecurity landscape in the Kingdom. As a trusted advisor to local enterprises and government organizations, being present at this conference with one of the largest

footprints at the event is essential for us as well as our participating vendors to spread the Zero Trust message.”, commented Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight.

“Our purpose remains the same going forward – to help fight cybercrime in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using Zero Trust, while achieving compliance. Our advisory approach assists customers to understand where they are on the Zero Trust Security journey today, and where they need to be tomorrow, while ensuring they align with the standards set by the local regulatory authorities. Over the course of MENA ISC 2023 in Riyadh, we aim to consult with our customers on the latest and most innovative cybersecurity solutions, share experiences, and provide actionable recommendations to secure organizations.”, added Mohammed Tayeb, General Manager Sales – Saudi Arabia at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisor and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero-Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the entire attack surface by leveraging AI, threat intelligence, and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration and return on investment, as well as reduced time to value.