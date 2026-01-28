Dubai, UAE – CyberKnight, a cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD) and Zero Trust security advisor in the META region, today published its 2025 annual performance results, reinforcing a year defined by strong financial delivery, disciplined execution, and transparent reporting.

Throughout 2025, CyberKnight maintained consistently strong bookings and revenue performance, closing the year with measurable growth across markets. The company’s results reflect both scale and sustainability, underpinned by financial discipline and a clear focus on value creation across its ecosystem.

2025 Performance Highlights:

Delivered 33% year-on-year revenue growth in 2025, underscoring strong commercial execution.

Achieved a 49% CAGR, signaling accelerating and resilient growth.

Activated an ecosystem of 555 resellers, supporting 1,252 end-users across the region.

New reseller acquisition contributed 15% of 2025 revenue, reinforcing ecosystem expansion.

42% of revenue was driven by first-time end-users, demonstrating strong market confidence.

Deployed solutions in 38 countries, strengthening CyberKnight’s role as a trusted regional partner.

Recognized with 17 industry awards, including CrowdStrike’s Revenue Accelerator Award 2025, Netskope and Checkmarx’s Market Expansion Award of the Year 2025, and Best Performing Distributor of the Year 2025.

Commenting on the results, Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO of CyberKnight, said:

“We take pride in publishing our numbers openly because performance should speak for itself. The results we delivered in 2025 reflect more than growth; they reflect trust earned, partnerships strengthened, and execution delivered at scale. Value has always defined CyberKnight; it is why vendors choose us, partners grow with us, and markets rely on us. As we move forward, our focus is on maximizing that value; sharpening how we prioritize, how we invest, and how we execute, so momentum consistently converts into impact and trust compounds into long-term advantage.”

Beyond financial results, 2025 was marked by execution at scale. CyberKnight strengthened its leadership in Cyber-Physical Systems and OT security, expanded its portfolio through the onboarding of 18 new vendors in 2025 alone, and significantly increased market activation. The company delivered 88 vendor and partner events across 14 countries, representing a 76% year-on-year increase and the highest level of vendor participation in tradeshows, roadshows, and partner engagements to date. These initiatives were directly linked to pipeline development, reinforcing CyberKnight’s role in driving VAD-led demand generation.

Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, added:

“What stands behind these results is discipline; how we allocate resources, govern execution, and translate activity into measurable outcomes. In 2025, we strengthened the operating engine of CyberKnight, linking market engagement, portfolio expansion, and events directly to pipeline and performance. Value is now our execution lens; guiding decisions, tightening focus, and ensuring that growth is not just achieved, but sustained through operational excellence.”

The company also continued to deepen its regional footprint, expanding its physical presence with the opening of its Egypt office as a dedicated LEA hub, and establishing a new office in South Africa to anchor CyberKnight’s growing focus on Southern and Sub-Saharan Africa; a region viewed as a significant growth opportunity and a key pillar in the company’s long-term regional strategy.

As CyberKnight enters the next phase of growth, its focus is clear; maximizing value as a catalyst for sharper execution, stronger partnerships, and sustained advantage across its ecosystem.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East and Africa with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.