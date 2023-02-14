Dubai, UAE — The deception technology market continues to explode worldwide. In fact, Fortune Business Insights projects it will reach $3.88 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.4%. In addition, Gartner recommends that technical professionals focused on security should evaluate deception as a “low-friction” method to detect threats inside their environments and as an alternative or complement to other detection and response technologies.

With these factors in mind, CyberKnight has signed with CounterCraft – the software solutions company and global leader in cyber deception and the next generation of threat intelligence, to expand its offerings in the Middle East. CounterCraft’s premier product The Platform™ detects threats early, collects personalized, actionable intelligence, and enables organizations to defend their valuable data in real time. It also fully integrates with MITRE ATT&CK® and fits seamlessly into existing detection and response security strategies.

CounterCraft is the only deception vendor featured in the Gartner Market Guides for threat intel products. In addition, CounterCraft was named a Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Cyber-Physical Systems Security: Novel Approaches Enter the Scene report. Their platform consistently catches red teams, lateral movement, and attackers in early recon phases; integrates contextualized threat intelligence with incident response workflows; and saves money by preventing downtime.

"Attackers are demonstrating they can easily evade traditional defenses, which is why we chose to partner with CounterCraft as they provide organizations with the ability to detect threat activity earlier than traditional methods and integrate the platform into existing workflows, tools, and processes. CounterCraft offers customers contextualized threat intel and attack incident data in real time,” commented Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight.

“Threat intelligence becomes stale within minutes. When it comes to the latest critical vulnerabilities, time is money and knowledge is power: the fresher the threat intel a security team can gather, the better their chances are of defending against a cyber attack. Having CyberKnight as our Middle East VAD allows us to boost our footprint in the region while strengthening cybersecurity postures across enterprise and government organizations,” added David Barroso, CEO and Co-Founder.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, threat intelligence and collective defense. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About CounterCraft:

CounterCraft is a software company that goes beyond detection and response to provide proactive cybersecurity solutions and detect attacks faster for the world’s leading organizations. Our premier product, CounterCraft The Platform™, consistently stops red teams, spear phishing, ransomware attacks and insider threats. This distributed deception platform is a global leader in active defense, with tooling that provides real-time intelligence and the capability to manipulate adversary behavior. Our technology stops attackers in pre-breach recon phases, integrates contextualized threat intel with incident response workflows, and saves money and time by helping security teams prioritize their actions. Our product is used successfully around the globe by Fortune 500 companies and government organizations, including the US Department of Defense. CounterCraft is the only vendor that excels in all five essential Gartner deception technology use cases. For more information, please visit countercraftsec.com.