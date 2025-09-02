Dubai, UAE – The ongoing convergence of operational technology (OT) and IT has created new opportunities for organizations across vital sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and utilities. As digital transformation accelerates, recent industry reports highlight a 2.75x uptick in ransomware incidents targeting OT environments. Additionally, a steady rise in vulnerabilities has increased the burden on industrial organizations, particularly as they navigate an expanding set of global cybersecurity standards and local regulations.

In response to this heightened demand for robust OT security, CyberKnight is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Industrial Defender. Through this alliance, we aim to empower channel partners in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) to address the widening gap in OT risk management, asset visibility, and cybersecurity resilience, meeting the technical and compliance challenges of their customers’ SCADA/ICS environments with confidence.

Industrial Defender stands out for nearly two decades for its specialization in OT and ICS cybersecurity. The company delivers unmatched OT asset visibility, integrated risk management, and comprehensive compliance capabilities, enabling organizations to secure and monitor their OT environments with confidence. The latest Industrial Defender Platform release introduces a completely redesigned risk dashboard to help operators assess and prioritize security and compliance risks with enhanced intelligence and scoring, along with strengthened policy library capabilities that further streamline compliance with the latest standards and frameworks, including Saudi Arabia’s OTCC and IEC 62443.

This comprehensive and innovative solution supports evolving regulatory requirements and has earned Industrial Defender multiple accolades, including three wins at the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, while consistently receiving recognition from leading industry analysts.

“By teaming up, CyberKnight and Industrial Defender will deliver integrated solutions designed specifically for the region’s unique on-premises and many times air-gapped industrial environments. Our combined strengths—CyberKnight’s local market expertise and Industrial Defender’s state-of-the-art technology—will help relevant organizations realize faster incident response, improved risk management, and enhanced operational continuity. This partnership marks a strategic leap for critical sectors with the most effective OT security.” said Dr. Amr Elsayed, OT Business Unit Head at CyberKnight.

“We are excited to join forces with CyberKnight to strengthen OT cybersecurity for industrial organizations and protect critical infrastructure. This partnership enables us to deliver unprecedented asset visibility, risk management, and compliance automation—empowering our customers to protect their most critical operations. By combining our expertise with CyberKnight’s regional credibility and cybersecurity leadership, we are committed to driving innovation and helping organizations build resilience against evolving cyber threats,” said Jay Williams, CEO of Industrial Defender.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Industrial Defender:

Industrial Defender is the single best source of OT asset data. For more than decade, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Our mission is to protect our customers’ reputations and competitive edge as the cyber-physical landscape evolves. U.S. based and established in 2006, we have built a reputation as trusted cybersecurity and compliance partners to the largest industrial and critical infrastructure operators in the world.