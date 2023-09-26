Dubai, United Arab Emirates – With citywide Grade A occupancy levels at 92% and year-on-year office rent increases of 25%, Dubai is witnessing growing interest from major global firms looking to expand into the UAE market and the wider GCC region.

CORE a leading commercial real estate firm in the United Arab Emirates and Cushman & Wakefield, a global leader in commercial real estate services, announce an exclusive affiliation for the UAE, bringing together their shared vision of delivering exceptional results for their clients and driving innovation across real estate sectors.

With immediate effect, CORE will be rebranded as ‘Cushman & Wakefield Core’, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and expansion of its global reach and capabilities. This collaboration will enable CORE to leverage Cushman & Wakefield's extensive global network of 400 offices and the diverse expertise of its 52,000 employees, while also enabling Cushman & Wakefield to provide its global clients with a comprehensive service throughout the UAE.

For our clients, this partnership translates into several benefits, including:

Enhanced Market Insights: Through Cushman & Wakefield's extensive global research capabilities, our clients will gain access to comprehensive market intelligence, empowering them to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Global Reach: By leveraging Cushman & Wakefield's expansive network, our clients will benefit from a broader range of services and global expertise, opening doors to new markets and facilitating seamless transactions on a global scale from the United Arab Emirates.

Expanded Service Offerings: Via Cushman & Wakefield’s global team, our clients will benefit from an expanded portfolio of international real estate services including Capital Markets, Investment & Asset Management, Project & Development Services, Facilities Services and Global Occupier Services, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions to meet our clients' evolving requirements.

This partnership is not only advantageous for our clients but also for our dedicated employees. As part of this collaboration, our team members will have access to extensive professional development opportunities, training resources, and global knowledge-sharing platforms provided by Cushman & Wakefield. This exchange of expertise further enhances our efforts in fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation within our organization, supporting the career development of our employees, while also enhancing our ability to serve our clients with the highest level of proficiency and professionalism.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Cushman & Wakefield," said Edward Macura, Co-CEO of CORE. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy and will enable us to better meet the diverse and evolving needs of our clients. We are confident that by combining our local market knowledge with Cushman & Wakefield's global capabilities, we will create unparalleled value for our stakeholders and strengthen our position as a leader in the region’s commercial real estate industry."

Ian Thomas, Chief Administration Officer, EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield, said “Cushman & Wakefield Core will be our exclusive provider of commercial property services to clients with requirements in Dubai and the UAE. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship based around the client-centric business culture we share.”

