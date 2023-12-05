DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that promises to reshape the landscape of air compressor market in the UAE, Cummins Arabia has joined forces with Sullivan Palatek Asia (SPA). This alliance introduces SPA's Diesel Driven Portable Air Compressors to the UAE market, under the exclusive distribution of Cummins Arabia.

Sullivan Palatek, with a rich legacy in the compressor industry, mirrors Cummins' ethos of dependability and innovation. Their comprehensive range, designed for the demanding Middle Eastern conditions, complements Cummins Arabia's robust sales and service network. This synergy is further enhanced as the majority of Sullivan Palatek' s compressors are powered by Cummins engines, enabling Cummins Arabia to provide unparalleled end-to-end support for both the compressor and engine, eliminating the need for third-party involvement.

Amit Deshpande, Managing Director of Cummins Arabia, highlights the significance of this partnership, "Uniting with Sullivan Palatek not only aligns with our values but also consolidates our position as a one-stop solution provider in the UAE. We are excited to offer our customers the combined excellence of Sullivan Palatek's compressors and our comprehensive support services."

Mr. Rajesh George, Regional Director of Sullivan Palatek Asia spoke about the strategic aspects of the partnership, "Our decision to collaborate with Cummins Arabia stems from a transformative vision to redefine industry standards. Their extensive network and technical expertise in the region, combined with our longstanding trust among customers, notably in oil rigs across the Middle East, make this partnership an ideal match."

This collaboration is set to introduce innovative Sullivan Palatek products to the MEA/GCC markets, including the DOF1750H portable oil-free compressor and other new ranges tailored to regional needs.

The partnership enhances Cummins Arabia's product range, reinforcing its commitment to providing integrated solutions across diverse sectors including Equipment Rental, Construction, and Oil & Gas. With a majority of Sullivan Palatek's range powered by Cummins engines, Cummins Arabia's well-established network and technical capabilities offer unmatched support in the field.

Initially focusing on the UAE, this agreement lays the foundation for a progressive expansion for Cummins Arabia, that is poised to explore broader opportunities with SPA's industrial compressors, aiming to strengthen its position in key market segments.

About Cummins Arabia:

Cummins Arabia is a joint venture between Cummins Inc. and the Olayan Group and consolidates Cummins distribution businesses in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Our products range from diesel and natural gas engines and generators, along with parts, filtration, and service solutions, and the new power product (now Accelera) portfolio including hydrogen production and fuel cells. Comprising of 10 service branches, eight warehouses, a high horsepower (HHP) Master Rebuild Center and a service training center, Cummins Arabia is fully equipped to deliver the right capabilities and expertise to our customers.

About Sullivan Palatek Asia:

Sullivan was founded in 1868, the company originated as an engineering service provider and has since transformed into manufacturing the most rugged and dependable rotatory screw compressors available on the market today. With more than 150 years of experience and expertise, Sullivan Palatek air compressors have been developed to be reliable, durable, and energy-efficient. We offer a wide range of Compressors from 185 to 1800 CFM at 7 bar to 42 bar in Portable and up to 450HP in Electrical Compressors. In addition to our core offerings, we have expanded our portfolio to encompass gas compressors, vacuum pumps, and Tanto DTH Rock Drills. These additions emphasize our commitment to providing diverse and innovative compressor technology solutions for a variety of applications. Our Air Compressors are specifically designed to provide you with exceptional performance and flexibility, all in a competitive package with the best warranty and after-sales services. Sullivan-Palatek Asia is committed to continuous improvement, in the compressed air industry, meeting the needs of customers, employees, and suppliers in a world of rapid change.

