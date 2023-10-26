Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has climbed three places, from 24th to 21st position, in the recently published Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Arab Region University Rankings for 2024. The latest ranking upholds CUD’s position as the #1 university in Dubai, reflecting the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and dedication to enriching the region’s education landscape.

Speaking about the recent ranking announcement, Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor of Canadian University Dubai, said, “The most recent QS ranking of Canadian University Dubai, positioned at #21 in the Arab region, highlights the excellent standards of education, presenting students with the opportunity to study a Canadian curriculum in the heart of Dubai.”

The latest edition of the QS Arab Region Rankings was celebrated at the QS Arab Forum in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event was staged in the esteemed presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Bin Mubarak Juma, the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Higher Education Council Board of Trustees for the Kingdom of Bahrain, and other notable dignitaries. Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director of QS, Middle East, Africa and South Asia, said it was an honour to host 171 senior leaders from 93 different universities and 18 countries, an assembly of distinguished institutions and pioneering educators.

Prof. Karim Chelli, President & Vice-Chancellor of Canadian University Dubai, accepted the recognition on behalf of the university. Prof. Chelli said, “Achieving a rank among the top 21 universities in the Arab region is the result of our pursuit of excellence in higher education, and our commitment to global standards in teaching, research and innovation.”

CUD stands in the 551st position in the QS World University Rankings for 2024, solidifying its place among the elite higher education institutions on a worldwide scale. In a testament to its international character, the university ranks in 4th position globally for its diverse international student body and 5th position worldwide for its esteemed international faculty.

The QS Arab Forum staged several Data Masterclasses to reflect upon the QS Arab Region Rankings Methodology and Performance Insights, Institutional Excellence and Sustainability. The President's Symposiums featured discussions on the revamping of conventional educational models, focusing on transformation strategies suitable for the 21st century.

During the event, a keynote address was delivered by Mr. Nunzio Quacquarelli, the Founder, President, and Chairman of the Board of QS. His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Bin Mubarak Juma, the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Higher Education Council (HEC) Board of Trustees in the Kingdom of Bahrain, delivered an inspiring ministerial address. His Excellency Prof. Thafer Y Assaraira, the Chairman of Accreditation and Quality Assurance in the Commission for Higher Education Institutions of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, closed the event with a congratulatory address to the distinguished institutions.

About Canadian University Dubai

Canadian University Dubai (CUD), established in 2006, is a higher academic institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2024. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution, with over 120 student nationalities. The university provides academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels with a reputation for academic excellence. With 18 accredited degree programs and over 30 concentrations, Canadian University Dubai offers a diverse range of programs across four academic faculties, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.