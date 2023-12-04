Manama, Bahrain – CTM360, a global leader in digital risk protection, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the second Arab International Cybersecurity Conference & Exhibition (AICS) scheduled for 5th and 6th December 2023 at the Exhibition World Bahrain. Under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister, the Kingdom of Bahrain is set to host the 2nd edition of this prestigious event.

CTM360 is the official “Digital Risk Protection” Sponsor of the AICS and will proudly showcase technologies exclusively developed in Bahrain. CTM360 has a commitment to advancing innovative cybersecurity technologies from the Kingdom and highlighting the potential of Bahrain’s cybersecurity industry. The AICS conference is a tremendous platform given its growing status as an annual gathering of industry experts, thought leaders, and cybersecurity professionals from around the world, providing a platform for discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in the field.

Mr. Mirza Asrar Baig, Chief Executive Officer of CTM360, expressed excitement about the event, stating, "Cybersecurity is at the forefront of the digital landscape, with digital threats constantly evolving. We are very proud that the AICS event is attracting global attention and will serve a marquee platform in the years to come. CTM360 is dedicated to highlighting Bahrain's role in the international cybersecurity arena with the vision of 'Cybersecurity from Bahrain to the World'"

Mirza will also serve as a speaker at the event, addressing the audience on "Mastering the Art of Cyber Threat Intelligence" on day 2 (6th December 2023 - Time: 10:30 AM). Additionally, on day 1 (5th December 2023 - Time: 15:30 PM), Mirza will moderate a panel discussion titled "Public-Private Partnerships: Strengthening Collaboration for Enhanced Cybersecurity.". This session aims to explore the role of cooperation between the public and private sectors to increase cyber resilience against modern-day threats, ultimately creating a safer digital environment for individuals, businesses, and government institutions.

Arsalan Iqbal, Director at CTM360 said “We are proud that AICS is Bahrain’s own cybersecurity event and serves as a major platform in the global arena. CTM360 humbly works to contribute to society and at the AICS, we will be proudly announcing the addition of two new technologies to our existing Digital Risk Protection Stack, which will serve as an expanded part of CTM360’s product offering. CTM360 will reveal new offerings in Continuous Threat Exposure Management, as well as an innovative platform to manage vendor risk management and supply chain monitoring for GRC teams.”

CTM360's participation in AICS 2023 also reflects the company’s dedication to contributing to the global dialogue on cybersecurity and promoting collaborative efforts to tackle the evolving digital landscape's challenges.

For more information about CTM360 and its participation in AICS 2023, please contact: sajal@edxlabs.com