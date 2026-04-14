CTM360, a preemptive cybersecurity technology company, has introduced advanced AI-powered capabilities to enhance fraud detection and cyber threat intelligence.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity and volume, traditional threat analysis and detection methods are often lacking. To address this, CTM360’s platform introduces intelligent automation across phishing analysis, incident investigation, fraud lifecycle mapping, and attack surface visibility. This enables organizations to detect, analyze, and respond to threats faster and more effectively at scale.

Some of the advanced features include:

i. AI-Driven Phishing Analysis & Enrichment

CTM360 leverages AI agents within its dedicated DRP platform, CyberBlindspot, to automatically analyze phishing infrastructure and extract critical intelligence. These agents simulate attacker workflows by crawling phishing pages to understand the full context of fraud & scams. The system identifies targeted data and goes beyond traditional phishing detection to cover a wide range of fraud & scam stages.

This capability enables faster triage of phishing campaigns, delivers structured intelligence from scam infrastructure, and significantly reduces manual investigation effort.

ii. AI-Powered Incident Curation

To address the growing volume of cyber incidents, the CyberBlindSpot platform leverages AI agents to streamline and accelerate incident analysis and enrichment. This will allow organizations to scale detection capabilities across large volumes of incidents while reducing the operational burden on security analysts.

iii. AI Asset Labeling to Enhance Attack Surface Intelligence

In addition, CTM360’s External Attack Surface Management platform, HackerView, has been enhanced with AI-powered asset labeling to provide deeper context for discovered assets.

The platform automatically classifies assets into meaningful categories, including authentication endpoints, admin portals, APIs, and more. These contextual labels improve risk prioritization and enhance overall security analysis. This enables better correlation with downstream DRP datasets and ensures timely detection of malicious incidents. This capability enables organizations to better understand their digital footprint and focus remediation efforts on the most critical exposures.

“Cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and organizations need to stay ahead. By embedding AI across our platform, we’re enabling faster, more effective threat detection and response,” said Mr. Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360. “This is part of our ongoing effort to build world-class technology that can address the next generation of cyber threats.”

To see the CTM360 platform in action, visit us at the Cyber Threat Intelligence Conference | #FIRSTCTI26 in Munich, Germany, April 21-23, 2026 (https://www.first.org/conference/firstcti26/), where we will be participating as a Platinum Sponsor and showcasing live demonstrations of our consolidated platform.

Schedule a demo: https://www.ctm360.com/contact-us

About CTM360

CTM360 is a consolidated external cybersecurity platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management, and managed Takedowns. As a pioneer and innovator in preemptive security, CTM360 operates as an external CTEM technology platform outside an organization’s perimeter. Seamless and turnkey, CTM360 requires no configuration, installation, or end-user input, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.