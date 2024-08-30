Dubai, UAE – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it is providing additional safeguards for NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform to help developers securely leverage open-source foundational models and accelerate generative AI innovation.



Building enterprise generative AI applications is a complex, multistep process. Enterprises need blueprints for standard generative AI workflows – including customer service chatbots, retrieval-augmented generation and drug discovery – to streamline the development process. The security of these models and underlying data is critical to ensuring the performance and integrity of generative AI applications.



NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints are reference applications that leverage NVIDIA NIM microservices and the NVIDIA NeMo platform, all part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack. By adding support for NIM Agent Blueprints, CrowdStrike is enabling enterprises to develop customized generative AI applications securely and efficiently, using the latest open-source foundational models available with NVIDIA NIM.



“CrowdStrike pioneered AI-native cybersecurity and is at the epicenter of securing the AI systems that are driving the generative AI revolution,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “We continue to innovate alongside NVIDIA, providing enterprises with the essential tools they need to supercharge generative AI development, utility and security.”



“Security is fundamental to creating enterprise-grade generative AI applications,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI software products, NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints supported on CrowdStrike, companies can build applications for core generative AI use cases that align with business security requirements.”



About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.



Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.



Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.



CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.



