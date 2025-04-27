Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Fintech and Innovation Summit, held recently organized by Mawarid Finance at the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai under the theme "Empowering Innovation in Finance," spotlighted pioneering expertise in the digital transformation of financial services and innovations in core banking solutions. The summit also explored the promising future of Islamic fintech in the UAE.

The event brought together over 300 senior executives and decision-makers from institutions operating in the technology and financial services sectors, specializing in advanced banking solutions and digital transformation, alongside representatives from Al Qasimia University in Sharjah.

Leading organizations including Cedar Management Consulting, Mastercard, BML Technology, Arab Financial Services (AFS), and Al Qasimia University showcased their latest rapidly deployable trends and innovations designed to serve the UAE’s banking sector. These initiatives are set to address the evolving needs of the rapidly expanding fintech industry, and are expected to drive a major leap forward in Islamic fintech. Ultimately, they aim to deliver innovative, high-quality services to Mawarid Finance’s clients and to strengthen the UAE’s position as a hub for modern banking solutions that support the digital economy.

During the summit, His Excellency Rashid Al Qubaisi Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance, announced a series of partnerships the organization has recently established with leading companies both domestically and internationally. He also hinted at upcoming agreements with major institutions, describing them as "partners of success." Al Qubaisi reaffirmed Mawarid Finance’s commitment to providing customized, innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of each partner, moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach — all with the aim of serving and empowering its valued clients.

His Excellency emphasized that Mawarid Finance, through its future-focused vision, is determined to serve as a true enabler for fintech companies, providing them with the tools they need to swiftly and efficiently launch digital financial services. He highlighted the company's commitment to fostering a fully integrated digital services environment, prioritizing transparency, leveraging data for informed investment decisions, and strategically planning every step to overcome challenges and achieve ambitious goals.

At the conclusion of the summit, His Excellency honored the organization's success partners and event sponsors, whose contributions have been instrumental in Mawarid Finance’s notable achievements. Among those recognized were BML Technology, Arab Financial Services (AFS), and Falcon Eye Technology.