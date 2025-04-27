Manama, Bahrain – Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter on one site, cements its position as a regional leader in industrial innovation by becoming the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East to adopt cutting-edge AI-powered analytics platform Seeq.

This strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia's Crucial Solutions and Services (CSS) will see the integration of Seeq to revolutionise Alba's operational efficiency, quality control, and asset reliability through advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Held on 27 April 2025 at Alba's premises, the signing ceremony was attended by Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, and CSS Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Sulaiman Alzuhair, in the presence of senior executives from both organisations.

Commenting on this partnership, Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:

"Since its inception in 1971, Alba has always been synonymous with scale and quality. Today, we are adding another dimension: intelligent operations. By becoming the first smelter in the Middle East to implement Seeq’s cutting edge platform, we are not just improving our processes, we are establishing a new benchmark for innovation and efficiency that we believe will inspire the entire regional industry.”

On his part, CSS CEO and Founder Sulaiman Alzuhair added:

“We are proud to partner with Alba in this milestone achievement. At CSS, we believe that harnessing the power of advanced analytics and AI is key to driving industrial excellence and operational resilience. Together, through the adoption of Seeq, Alba will empower its teams with deeper insights, faster decision-making and achieve greater efficiency -- shaping the future not just for the aluminium industry, but for the broader industrial sector across the region.”

Seeq platform enables users to access, cleanse, model, and visualise data from manufacturing systems to uncover insights and improve decision-making. Through its purpose-built applications, Seeq supports rapid analysis, collaboration, and sharing of insights that help organisations optimise efficiency and performance.

-Ends-

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2024), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 280 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritises the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity), and ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards. This dedication is further underscored by their top 1% Ecovadis Platinum rating for sustainability.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 87% Bahrainis (2024) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, Power Station 5 Block 4 Project, and the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Specifically, Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. Block 4 will increase the nameplate capacity of PS5 Complex from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW and reduce the Company’s overall GHG emissions intensity ratio by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per 1 tonne of aluminium produced.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAlTM, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two initial variants: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15, containing 30% and 15% recycled content respectively.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 34 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in March 2025. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA President’s Award for winning RoSPA Gold Medal Award 10 years in a row, the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

About Crucial Solutions & Services (CSS)

CSS is one of the leading providers of advanced technology solutions across the GCC and broader MENA region. Established in 2006, CSS has been dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technologies and innovative professional services to a wide range of industries. Through strategic partnerships with leading international organizations, CSS has built a comprehensive portfolio of turnkey solutions tailored to the evolving needs of heavy industries, including Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, Power and Water, Mining, and Metals. CSS differentiates itself through high-performance engineering applications and digital innovations, with expertise in advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). Its solutions address critical challenges such as data automation, real-time visualization, performance optimization, process efficiency, and business intelligence. Backed by a highly trained local team of engineers and system integrators, CSS supports clients through every stage of the project lifecycle; from initial consultation and system design to engineering and full deployment; delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency and business performance.

For more information, please visit www.css.net.sa

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

For further details, please contact:

Eline Hilal

Director, Investor Relations, Insurance & Corporate Secretary

Investor Relations Department

E-mail: eline.hilal@alba.com.bh

Website: www.albasmelter.com

Follow us on:

www.twitter.com/Alba4World

www.facebook.com/Alba4World

www.instagram.com/Alba4World

www.linkedin.com/company/aluminium-bahrain

www.youtube.com/Alba4World