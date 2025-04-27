DOHA, QATAR – Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, recently hosted its annual Marhaba Tartans event to welcome students admitted to the Class of 2029. The event provided an opportunity for newly accepted students and their families to connect with the CMU-Q community, explore academic programs, and learn more about campus life before beginning their studies in the fall.

Students admitted to the Class of 2029 were selected through CMU-Q's most competitive admission cycle to date. The university received nearly 3,000 applications from 107 countries for just 115 places in the first-year class, making this the most selective cohort in the campus's history.

"Marhaba Tartans is a wonderful opportunity for us to meet the exceptional students who have been admitted to CMU-Q," said Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q. "It's always inspiring to meet the next generation of Tartans and their families, and to share the unique spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines our campus community."

Jarrod Mock, director of admission at CMU-Q, added, "We are incredibly impressed with the calibre and diversity reflected in this admitted class. Marhaba Tartans allows these outstanding students to confirm their decision, connect with future classmates and professors, and truly envision their journey at Carnegie Mellon Qatar. We look forward to welcoming them officially in August."

Applications for the Class of 2030 will open on September 1, 2025.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

Carnegie Mellon University set its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional borders of the university campus to have a transformative impact locally, nationally, and globally. In 2004, CMU began a partnership with Qatar Foundation to bring this unique educational experience to the Middle East.

For 20 years, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar has provided a world-class education in the heart of Education City. More than 1300 graduates have completed their education at CMU-Q, and more than 450 students are currently pursuing studies in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

As the CMU-Q alumni network grows, so does the impact that we have on Qatar and the world. Our graduates work at top organizations and innovative startups. They influence government policy, analyze big data, bring culture and the arts to the community, and inspire young people to learn and innovate. They are researchers, creators, entrepreneurs, analysts and educators, and they are working to improve the world around them.