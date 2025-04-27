Muscat: Building on its journey of connecting people, Vodafone Oman has returned to the Muscat International Book Fair in its 29th edition with a renewed passion for knowledge. This year, the Vodafone space goes beyond books to offer an engaging experience that celebrates exploration and learning, inspired by the very people who walk through its doors.

Under the theme “Alam Al Maarifa”, Vodafone’s participation reflects its belief that knowledge is not one-size-fits-all; it is personal, evolving, and deeply connected to everyday life. The space is an open platform for discovery, where young minds can discover ideas and explore conversations that speak to their world. At the centre of it all are a series of interactive discussions and workshops featuring voices from across Oman’s creative and intellectual landscape. From storytelling and travel to music and coffee culture, the sessions promise engaging discussions and inspirational reflections.

Vodafone’s participation this year reaffirms its belief that technology, when placed in the right context, can open new pathways to knowledge, curiosity, and personal growth. “Alam Al Maarifa” is a continuation of the company’s commitment to being where young people are, understanding what drives them, and responding with tools that are relevant to their lives. Whether it’s access to a book, a conversation that inspires, or a solution that simplifies their day, Vodafone is working to redefine what it means to be a telecom partner in today’s world; one that listens, adapts, and grows alongside its community.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 75 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’.

https://www.vodafone.om

E: latest@ouridentity.com