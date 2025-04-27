Doha, Qatar – Queen’s Qatar, a premium British international school that delivers academic excellence and a holistic, values-driven education, has announced the expansion of its Secondary School, with admissions now open for Year 10 students in the 2025/26 academic year.

Queen’s Qatar follows the English National Curriculum, augmented by the school's distinctive Fusion Curriculum in Key Stage 3 — a thematic and internationally-minded approach that builds critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration alongside core academic skills. Together, these programmes deliver a forward-thinking education that prepares students for success in an ever-changing world.

Providing a broad and engaging curriculum that includes English, Mathematics, Science, Humanities, Languages, and the Arts, the introduction of Year 10, for ages 14-16 years, will see students begin their IGCSE pathways, with A-Level programmes planned as the school extends to a full Secondary offering through to Year 13.

Beyond academic study, Queen’s Qatar encourages students to take part in a wide range of holistic development opportunities. Through their comprehensive Cocurricular education programme and in partnership with Artemex, students enhance their learning experience with sports, arts, and leadership initiatives. Community engagement and social impact develop essential skills such as collaboration, critical thinking, and global citizenship.

Principal Ann Djedid commented: "Queen’s Qatar is committed to inspiring students to pursue excellence, cultivate their strengths, and thrive as purposeful global citizens. We look forward to welcoming Year 10 students in August as we continue to deliver on this commitment."

David Thiesen, incoming Head of Secondary, stated: "At Queen’s Qatar, the Secondary School is designed to nurture curiosity, ambition, and resilience. Students benefit from a balance of academic challenges, co-curricular enrichment, and dedicated pastoral care, enabling them to shape their own story with confidence and purpose."

Queen’s Qatar serves students aged 3–18 (Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13) within modern dedicated facilities, including science labs, art studios, libraries, a fully equipped 600 seat auditorium and technology hubs. Moreover, a state-of-the-art Sports Centre will be opening from April 2025, setting a new benchmark for student wellbeing and community fitness.

Families interested in joining Queen’s Qatar Secondary School are encouraged to submit their applications early, as places for Year 10 are limited. Further information is available at www.queensqatar.school or by contacting our admissions at +974 4458 9000.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lauren Fryer, Head of Marketing, Artemis Education

lauren.fryer@artemis-education.com

About Queen’s Qatar:

Queen’s Qatar is a purpose-built, COBIS-accredited British international school in Doha, delivering the National Curriculum of England with bespoke Qatari adaptations. Part of the Artemis Education family, the school nurtures every child’s talent and strength, instils a lifelong love of learning, empowers teachers to educate with passion and purpose, and builds a thriving global community.

Guided by their ethos, “Discover your Greatness”, the school inspires students to become purposeful, proactive and passionate global citizens. Aligned with Qatar’s 2030 Vision and The Artemis Promise, Queen’s Qatar blends tradition with innovation, while championing holistic development and leading with sustainability to create a positive impact.

Visit www.queensqatar.school to find out more.

About Artemis Education:

Artemis Education is a growing private international schools’ group with a mission to improve access to outstanding education.

We deliver incredible, whole-child education focusing on academic rigour, and the accredited curricula we offer are enriched by dynamic extracurricular experiences. We concentrate on universal values, individual growth, and holistic development to enable pupils to realise their full potential, build resilience, and become responsible citizens of the world.

Our schools combine best-in-class staff, inspirational facilities, and innovative use of technology that enhances the effectiveness of our teaching. We design the majority of our schools from the ground up, building new-generation campuses. Sustainability metrics are at the core of the design of our facilities and how we operate.

We have an ambitious programme to meet the growing demand from parents seeking a high-quality, international education in Europe and the Middle East.

www.artemis-education.com