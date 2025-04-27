Agreement strengthens research in areas including urban planning and city development

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — As part of its Governor-led economic mission to the Gulf Arab States, Governor Murphy and Choose New Jersey today facilitated the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between Rutgers University and King Saud University to establish academic collaboration in public policy research.

“The future of New Jersey’s economic success is strengthened by our commitment to securing new international relationships,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This collaboration will enhance bilateral academic exchange and open opportunities to support New Jersey’s educational resources and economic growth.”

The LOI establishes a framework for the two institutions to collaborate in the fields of public policy, management, business administration, urban planning, city development, and other areas of study to increase economic and academic cooperation.

“The Rutgers Business School and the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, both nationally and internally recognized, will lead the collaborative initiatives with King Saud University,” said Antonio M. Calcado, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Rutgers University. “By sharing knowledge and strategies, this partnership will bring new academic and cultural perspectives to students, which is critical to finding innovative solutions to the challenges facing both regions.”

"As one of America's oldest and respected public research and academic institutions and a recognized leader across multiple fields, Rutgers University prides itself on developing collaborations that foster innovation, enrich students and enhance learning," said Amy L. Towers, Chair, Rutgers University Board of Governors. "By exploring academic exchanges with international partners, like King Saud University, we can create educational growth and opportunity through new perspectives, increased understanding, shared strategies that benefit students of both institutions."

The LOI also prioritizes research that can support continued development within New Jersey, attract businesses, and increase investment in urban areas and downtowns.

“King Saud University strategically partners with institutions that share our commitment to innovative research in diverse industries on a global scale,” said the University’s Vice President for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research, Prof. Yazeed Al-Sheikh. “This partnership allows our students to achieve academic excellence while addressing shared priorities with these institutions.”

Dr. Abdullah Althabt, Dean of King Abdullah Institute for Research and Consulting Studies (KAI) said, “The Letter of Intent paves the way for King Saud University and Rutgers University to explore future opportunities for collaboration in Executive Master’s and professional training programs aimed at building the capacity of municipal officials across Saudi Arabia. This academic partnership was initiated through dialogue between the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University and the College of Architecture and Planning at King Saud University.”

“Collaboration is the key to effective public policy, and this Letter of Intent is a commitment by New Jersey to continuously improve our educational resources,” said Wesley Mathews, President and CEO of Choose New Jersey. “As New Jersey strengthens its international relationships in academia, our students are able to meet the rising demands of key industries and become part of our skilled workforce.”

About Choose New Jersey

Choose New Jersey is the state’s leading non-profit business attraction organization. We harness the collective power of New Jersey’s business, government, labor, and academic sectors to expand New Jersey’s economy. We work globally, using our marketing expertise, concierge business development services, deep knowledge of the state, and convening power, in collaboration with state government, to empower businesses, entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators to make New Jersey their home. Learn more at choosenj.com.

About Rutgers University

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is a leading national research university and the state of New Jersey’s preeminent, comprehensive public institution of higher education. Established in 1766, the university is the eighth-oldest higher education institution in the United States. More than 67,000 students and 27,400 faculty and staff learn, work, and serve the public at Rutgers-New Brunswick, Rutgers-Newark, Rutgers-Camden, and Rutgers Health.

About King Saud University

King Saud University (KSU) was established in 1957 and is the first university in Saudi Arabia and a leading institution for higher education, research, and innovation. Based in Riyadh, KSU is home to over 70,000 students and offers diverse academic programs, including one of the

region’s top Colleges of Architecture and Planning. The university is key in advancing Saudi Vision 2030 through its contributions to urban development, sustainability, and national capacity building.

To view the full LOI, click here.