Dubai — Crisalion Mobility, a Spanish leader in the design and development of advanced electric mobility solutions that are efficient, safe, and sustainable, today announced a strategic partnership with VALTRANS Transportation Systems at the Dubai Airshow. This partnership represents a significant development for both companies, appointing VALTRANS as the exclusive distributor of Crisalion Mobility's cutting-edge air and ground solutions in the Gulf region.

The official signing ceremony took place at Crisalion Mobility's booth in the Advanced Aerial Mobility Pavilion at the Dubai Airshow in the presence of Senior executives from both organizations. These included, Fernando Núñez, Chairman of the Board for Crisalion Mobility, Carlos Poveda Rey, founder and CEO of Crisalion; Manuel Heredia, Managing Director of Crisalion; Oscar Lara Rapp, Chief Operating Officer of Crisalion; Engr. Mansoor Al Habtoor, CEO of VALTRANS; and Imad Alameddine, Group General Manager of VALTRANS.

VALTRANS' appointment as Crisalion's exclusive distributor will enable the company to represent and sell its Air mobility solutions such as the INTEGRITY eVTOL developed using Crisalion's FlyFree technology, a unique and patented stability system that controls the aircraft's movements in all directions. The INTEGRITY evTOLs can be leveraged for multiple applications including passenger transportation, emergency transportation, Cargo and tourism.

VALTRANS will also be the sole distributor for Crisalion's Ground mobility solutions. This includes Serenity vehicles, end to end fleet management services that combines teleoperation and the driving of dynamic convoys managed from a control center powered by its Intellydrive technology.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with VALTRANS as our exclusive distributor in the Gulf region," said Carlos Poveda Rey, founder and CEO of Crisalion Mobility. This partnership represents a significant step forward for Crisalion Mobility in our mission to revolutionize urban mobility through innovative solutions. With our shared commitment to sustainability, we look forward to paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future of transportation in the GCC."

The collaboration between Crisalion Mobility and VALTRANS holds great promise for the future of mobility in the GCC. It underscores Crisalion Mobility's dedication to expanding its global reach and providing innovative eVTOL solutions to meet the evolving transportation needs of the region.

"With over two decades of industry leadership, VALTRANS stands as the Gulf's pioneer in seamlessly integrating network transportation solutions with hospitality, said Imad Alameddine, Group General Manager, VALTRANS. "We feel proud to be chosen as the exclusive distributor of Crisalion Mobility's advanced mobility solutions in the Gulf region. We recognize the importance of sustainable transportation solutions in the evolving landscape of the GCC, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge mobility options to our customers."

About Crisalion Mobility

Crisalion Mobility is a leading Spanish designer and developer of advanced electric mobility solutions which are efficient, safe and sustainable, in the air as well as on the ground.

Using cutting-edge technology, Crisalion Mobility is committed to delivering smart air and ground mobility solutions that improve people's quality of life and help protect the environment.

Created in 2019 and formerly known as UMILES Next, Crisalion Mobility has a pioneering dual commitment to electric ground and air mobility, developing its own innovative technologies to provide solutions for Spanish and international mobility operators.

By 2030, there will be electric aircraft operating in urban and regional airspace, and autonomous ground mobility experiences, controlled remotely from a control centre, are already a reality.

Crisalion Mobility develops competitive solutions in both of these areas:

The first Spanish eVTOL and one of the first in Europe to successfully complete test flights.

he first prototype for a remote control centre for ground vehicles in Spain, which will be tested soon in real-world private environments.

www.crisalion.com

About VALTRANS

With two decades of industry leadership, VALTRANS proudly stands as the first company in the Gulf region to seamlessly integrate network transportation solutions with hospitality. Our Transportation Systems and Services represent a harmonious fusion of clear-cut methodologies and cutting-edge technology, refined over 20 years of dedicated experience. This strategic integration ensures the consistent delivery of exceptional services to our clients, with an unwavering commitment to placing customer service at the forefront of every dimension of our operations.

www.valtrans.com

