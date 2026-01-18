UAE – CREST kicks-off 2026 by arranging for its members to participate in its first pavilion at a regional event.

Seven CREST members, from across the Middle East & Africa (MEA), participated at the FUSE AI event as part of the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), one of the leading global events for clean energy, sustainability, and future technologies.

This major event brings together leaders, innovators, policymakers, and investors to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future through exhibitions, conferences, and networking focused on solar, clean energy, smart cities, and green finance.

FUSE AI is an exhibition and conference that has been launched as part of the "AI & Tech Hub" and the CREST member companies that participated were Ansen, Closed Door Security, EY Cyber, Malcrove, Obrela, Wizlynx Group, and Pathway Member Cyberfortify.

Cybersecurity is crucial for the energy sector's digital future, protecting critical infrastructure from escalating threats, especially as AI and smart grids integrate. Events such as the summit highlight AI's role in clean energy while simultaneously underscoring the need for robust defense against cyberattacks targeting these digitized systems, which are vulnerable to disruption and data breaches.

CREST is an international not-for-profit membership body representing the global cyber security community to collectively raise the standards of cyber service providers and professionals, quality assuring the sector and in turn providing confidence to the buying community, government and regulators. CREST has over 500 members, who are assessed against a rigorous standard, operating across the globe. CREST also certifies thousands of professionals worldwide, putting them through their paces in industry leading examinations and collaborate with governments, regulators, academia, training partners, professional bodies and other stakeholders around the world.