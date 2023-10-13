Dubai: Fintech firm specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-focused solutions, Creed&Bear, will be the Strategic Sponsors of the MENA region's most immersive large-scale blockchain event, the Future Blockchain Summit, which will take place at the Dubai Harbour from the 15th to 18th of October 2023.



At the four-day event, the C-suite executives of Creed&Bear will present perspectives on how software solutions are transforming the financial landscape, with the summit setting the stage for conversations surrounding Web 3.0, crypto, and GameFi disruptors. The participants at the summit will be part of the history Creed&Bear is creating in fueling the Web 3.0 revolution, the company said.



Joining nearly 230 expert speakers will be Creed&Bear’s CEO Anil Mare Sethi, whose experience in investment banking is unmatched, CTO Flavio Villa, who has vast experience in coding and entrepreneurship, and CIO Andrea Nardon, who has an extensive background in quantitative trading.

The Creed&Bear leaders will also run actionable workshops and drive discourse on salient topics in the world of finance today like crypto’s potential, emerging asset classes, and the application of AI and ML in trading crypto.

Creed&Bear Team at the Summit

Anil Marc Sethi, comes with 23 years of experience in wealth management, including roles at blue-chip private banks such as UBS, HSBC, J. Safra, and BNP Paribas. He has been focused on the MENA region for the last 10 years and aims to bridge the gap between technology and traditional finance in asset management.



Before joining Creed&Bear, Anil served as the Chief Operations Officer for European Financial Group (Middle East) Ltd., where he was responsible for the group's DIFC operations. Anil, an outspoken proponent of digital assets, hails from a traditional banking background and was initially exposed to the digital asset market through his NFT artist partner, Amrita Sethi.



For the past decade, Anil has been focused on the MENA region, gaining invaluable insights into the region's unique challenges and opportunities. Originally from Switzerland, Anil has called Dubai home since 2012. As the CEO of Creed&Bear, Anil is leading the charge in providing secure AI solutions to trade digital assets. His vision for the brand is to bridge the gap between technology and traditional finance.



The Chief Technology Officer and Board Member, Flavio Villa, comes with over a decade in information technology and algorithm development. Passionate about R&D and pushing the limits of innovation, he founded first startup in 2012 and developed AI for financial instruments.



A pioneer of fintech, Flavio, from Piacenza, Italy, began his tech career developing algorithms and IT solutions for financial institutions, and his first foray into technology dates back to his formative years when he wrote his first piece of code at just 13 years old.



Growing up amid the mushrooming popularity of online video games and forums, his interest in data analysis and cryptography also grew. In 2009, he became active on the forum, Bitcointalk.com where he learned more about the tech that would eventually pave the way for his success in portfolio management. He eventually moved to Switzerland in 2012 and founded his first startup, which later fueled his interest in entrepreneurship.



Today he is the brains behind the advanced software solutions that help Creed&Bear's customers step into the future of trading. Flavio remains passionate about conducting hi-tech research and development to push the limits of what's possible.



Andrea Nardon, the Chief Investment Officer (CIO), has over 20 years as Quant Portfolio Manager and Researcher. His previous roles were at Commerzbank, Deka Investment, and Sarasin & Partners. An expert in applying machine learning to financial time series and portfolio construction, he comes with proven expertise in portfolio management.



His research interests involve applying machine learning models to financial time series and portfolio construction. Currently, Andrea and his team at Creed&Bear are engaged in multiple projects investigating market anomalies and mid-frequency trading signals for various asset classes, including cryptocurrency.



What to Expect at the 2023 Future Blockchain Summit

For attendees of this year's Future Blockchain Summit, business leaders can leverage the presence of 10,000+ visitors to build networks and learn, attend expert-led Masterclasses, and participate in the different workshops and contests. Additionally, if you're a startup founder, you can check out the Supernova Challenge and the Investor's Program and Forum to raise funds and get critical feedback from industry experts.



“We are creating and adapting our technologies and models for Quantum Machine Learning that will significantly change the world of information technology. It’s the possibility to read and process more data, faster than whatever computing systems already exist. Creed&Bear will be applying all of this to the financial world,” Villa said.

Founded in 2012 in Switzerland, Creed&Bear is a Dubai-based fintech company aimed at revolutionizing the traditional financial industry by providing algorithmic trading solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to financial institutions, banks, and family offices.

To know more, follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Learn more about the company here: https://creedandbear.com/

