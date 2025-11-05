Dubai, UAE – CredibleX and Mastercard have initiated a collaboration to issue cards to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the UAE. With Mastercard’s deep expertise and CredibleX’s seamless SME financing journeys, MSMEs will gain easy access to working capital to grow their businesses to their full potential.

Offering embedded financing for MSMEs, CredibleX holds Category 2, 3, and 4 licenses and is regulated in the UAE by Abu Dhabi Global Markets. This collaboration will enable the company to introduce an incremental payments mechanism and drive card adoption across the segment. CredibleX customers will now have the opportunity to allocate financing through cards for working capital, supplier payments, and operational expenses across multiple segments and sectors, providing them with new ways to manage their day-to-day operations.

“Small business is big business! They are the backbone of all economies and in the UAE, they are no different. They are key to inclusive and sustainable economic development. At Mastercard, we strive to equip micro, small and medium size businesses with the tools to succeed in a digital future. Mastercard’s work with CredibleX will connect small businesses to much-needed financing that will help them scale their businesses sustainably,” said J.K. Khalil, EVP & Division President, East Arabia, Mastercard.

This collaboration highlights both organizations’ shared commitment to empowering small businesses with advanced financial solutions, encouraging digital adoption, and powering the SME economy across the UAE.

“True financial inclusion begins when we look beyond balance sheets and see the real stories behind the numbers. Together with Mastercard, we’re proud to use cards as an easy and seamless way to extend credit access, fueling SME growth and opportunity,” said Ahmad Malik, Co-Founder & Chief Risk Officer – CredibleX.

This initiative strengthens the ongoing relationship between the two companies, which began with CredibleX joining the Mastercard Start Path program for fintech startups in 2024. Earlier this year, CredibleX became the first platform in the MENA region to integrate Mastercard’s Small Business Credit Analytics score.

This collaboration on MSME cards represents another logical step in giving small businesses broader access to capital to manage financing responsibly and efficiently. The two companies will work together to make SMEs in the UAE ready for the future.

Small businesses contribute more than 63% of the UAE’s non-oil GDP. The country is on course to increase its number of SMEs to 1 million by 2030, driven by a strong diversified economy as well as soaring public and private investments and capital.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com