Dubai, UAE: Hot on the heels of Creative Wrap’s Middle East growth and expansion into Jordan and Egypt, the brand is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive partnership with Cover Styl’, an Interior Film brand from Luxembourg. Aligning with Creative Wrap’s values, the partnership will see an even bigger range of interior wrapping options available in the Middle East with wood, leather, solid colour and even glitter options.

Cover Styl’ has over 470 adhesive coverings in 9 different ranges that all offer a realistic look and feel. Perfectly complimenting the already extensive offering from Creative Wrap, each design is easy and quick to apply whilst being UV and fire resistant.

The Creative Wrap x Cover Styl’ partnership is both a sustainable and economical solution that gives new life to your walls, furniture and everything else in between. Some of the recent projects Creative Wrap has undertaken using Cover Styl’s wrapping include the St. Regis Dubai, the Balenciaga Store in Dubai Mall and the outdoor seating area within the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi.

Offering a five-year warranty, all Creative Wrap x Cover Styl’ sustainable solutions are guaranteed for ten years. For more information visit www.creativewrap.ae or follow them at @CreativeWrapSolutions on social media.

-Ends-

About Creative Wrap:

Creative Wrap is the new generation of home and commercial property renovation. Offering a cost effective, eco-friendly way to upscale your space in less time than conventional renovation methods, Creative Wrap was founded in 2017 by two British expats Lloyd Williams and Aaron Mitchell, who together decided to revolutionize the interior industry by introducing the UAE to this unique concept. The idea behind Creative Wrap stemmed from co-founder Lloyd Williams seeking an innovative yet cost effective way to upgrade his Dubai rental property. During his research he discovered that no company in the UAE specialized in the concept of interior wrapping with Architectural film. The company’s aim was to simplify home and office renovations without the need for weeks of labour, heavy duty tools and a messy environment. Thousands of residential and corporate clients have now enjoyed the benefits of 'wrapping' their tired, outdated homes and spaces giving them a fresh, updated look without the exponential cost, time and mess traditional renovations bring. Transforming spaces using a unique interior architectural film, Creative Wrap specialise in upcycling spaces from kitchens to bathrooms, lobbies to lifts and everything in between. Benefits include being fully waterproof, scratch resistant, antibacterial and having anti-mold and self-extinguishing properties. Some of Creative Wrap’s corporate projects include Reel Cinemas, Dubai Police, Ibn Battuta Mall, Burj Khalifa, Fitness First, Movenpick Hotels and many more.