The deadline for early bird registrations ends at midnight on September 30

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity, the Kingdom's largest gathering of the creative marketing industry, has unveiled a power-packed and exciting roster of renowned creative marketing specialists and disruptors as part of its efforts to unveil the transformative power of creativity within gaming, entertainment, and sports industries. The 2024 festival is poised to deliver dynamic sessions, elite networking opportunities, and thought-provoking insights into the industry's future.

His Royal Highness Prince Fahad bin Faisal Al Saud, Founder & CEO of Karaz, will engage in a fireside chat on the evolution of entertainment and media in Saudi Arabia at this year's Athar Festival. Drawing on his unique perspective as both a tech entrepreneur and a creative pioneer from his early days at Facebook to his latest venture, Karaz Disco, Prince Fahad will offer an in-depth look at how innovative content with an Arabic identity is redefining the Kingdom’s cultural landscape. His session will explore the ongoing impact of Saudi Vision 2030 on the media and entertainment sectors and the critical role of creativity in driving this profound transformation.

In a highly anticipated keynote, Matt McKie, Director of Marketing at Manchester United Football Club, will highlight key lessons learnt from his storied career having held notable roles with Manchester United, the Olympics, Nike and EA Sports. He will dive into best practices within sports marketing with a focus on what other industries can learn, specifically shining a light on how to best understand and build deep connections with audiences.

"Digital media's rapid growth has globalised sports marketing, creating significant opportunities for sports brands to engage international audiences and generate new revenue streams," said McKie. "However, this global reach necessitates a deep understanding of diverse cultural and consumer landscapes to craft effective global strategies."

Additionally, Athar Festival 2024 will host an array of panel discussions aimed at dissecting the vital role of creativity in the fast-growing realms of gaming, sports, and entertainment. Industry trailblazers like Youssef Raad from GroupM, popular gaming influencer Thamer AlDairem, also known as Xzit, Helmi Abdalhadi from Serviceplan Group Middle East, and James Dutton from UM will convene to discuss strategies to successfully use gaming as a branding platform. Gilbert Rustom, Marketing Director at New Murabaa and Waleed Bashawri, Senior Marketing Director at Almosafer will lead a compelling session on the role of creativity in transforming entertainment and tourism in Saudi Arabia.

Key figures in the sports industry, including Andy Jackson from Footballco Media, Waseem Khashan from ROSHN Group, Adel Baraja from Publicis Communications KSA, Miguel Viana and Leonardo Borges from Unlock Brands and Havas Middle East, respectively, will come together to discuss how to unlock opportunities of the sports industry in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, Abdelrahman Mamdouh, Regional Sports Content Manager at Kijamii, will share valuable insights into sports communication strategies.

Embodying Saudi Vision 2030's goals, Athar Festival champions talent, drives creativity, and elevates the sports and entertainment sectors, contributing substantially to an innovative and prosperous nation. This event goes beyond a traditional festival, representing a dynamic movement that empowers the nation's youth and professionals to pioneer a transformative future.

Athar Festival 2024 is presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS. The festival's early bird registration, with exclusive pricing, enters its final countdown, concluding at midnight on September 30. For more information on the festival, to seize the last chance for early bird pricing, or to explore the full programme, visit the official website, www.atharfestival.com.