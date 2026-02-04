Abu Dhabi, UAE: CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, today announced the launch of an extensive, 24/7 incident response offering - the CPX Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) solution.

Designed to address the critical challenges organizations face during cyber incidents, this service leverages CPX’s elite THREAD team (Threat Hunting, Response & Enhanced Active Defense) of local cybersecurity experts to deliver rapid, assured response and enterprise-grade preparedness. This UAE-based incident response unit brings together global best practices, deep regional expertise, advanced AI-driven capabilities, and the region’s largest repository of actionable threat intelligence.

By deploying AI agents to automate and reduce triage time, THREAD accelerates threat detection and enables faster adversary mapping, helping organizations maintain secure digital ecosystems aligned with national transformation goals.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated and AI‑powered, enterprises and government organizations are confronted with greater uncertainty, escalating response costs, and the absence of assured response times during security incidents. On average in the UAE, adversaries remain undetected in victim environments for 165 days, moving laterally in a stealthy manner and effectively maintaining control of the environment.

With the DFIR solution, CPX ensures businesses are not only prepared to respond effectively but also recover swiftly, minimizing downtime and disruption to customers and critical services. CPX DFIR offers pre-contracted, SLA-backed access to elite responders for both wartime (breach response) and peacetime (readiness and resilience) needs. Offered on a monthly and quarterly basis, this unique subscription model empowers enterprises to build tangible resilience with flexible hour banks, transparent pricing, and board‑grade assurance.

“As AI accelerates and reshapes the cybersecurity landscape, the stakes have never been higher for organizations and governments alike,” said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX. “Preparedness is no longer just a strategic advantage, but a necessity. Business continuity is crucial to maintain trust, and CPX DFIR enables organizations to build cyber resilience by reducing exposure, containing incidents faster and ensuring they have the agility to recover swiftly and emerge stronger when challenges arise.”

The DFIR bundle solution represents a significant step in advancing the UAE's AI resilience and contributing to its broader vision of becoming a global technology and innovation hub. CPX delivers bespoke incident response solutions deeply rooted in the region's unique cybersecurity landscape.

About CPX Holding

CPX, a G42 company, is a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, CPX employs over 600 cyber and physical security specialists serving enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors in the UAE and beyond. With a strong focus on delivering transformative security across the AI ecosystem, CPX empowers organizations to assess risks, protect assets, and operate with unwavering confidence. Discover more at www.cpx.net.