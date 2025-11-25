​​​​​Dubai – Costa Coffee and Emirates Leisure Retail have signed new long-term agreements that reaffirm their shared belief in the power of coffee, craft, and customer connections by expanding their long-standing partnership for the next 15 years.

The renewed contracts mark an important milestone in a relationship that has grown from strength to strength since 1999 when Costa Coffee and Emirates Leisure Retail opened the first franchise store for the coffee brand outside of the UK. The agreement is driven by a joint ambition for growth in the region and a commitment to delivering exceptional coffee moments for customers.

Emirates Leisure Retail was recently named International Franchise Partner of the Year at Costa Coffee’s International Partner Forum in September – recognition of their outstanding performance, collaboration, and dedication. The accolade reflects their ability to blend proven best practices with bold new ideas, reflecting ELR’s deep understanding of the market and the consumer, setting the benchmark for how Costa Coffee’s partnerships can evolve and scale internationally.

Philippe Schaillee, CEO of Costa Coffee, said: “Our partnership with Emirates Leisure Retail is a brilliant example of what’s possible when shared passion meets continuous innovation. Together, we’ve built something truly special: a partnership rooted in trust, excellence, and the belief that great Costa coffee brings people together. These new agreements reflect our mutual commitment to the future and our confidence in continuing to grow, innovate, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers.”

Tyrone Reid, CEO of Emirates Leisure Retail, added: “Costa Coffee has been a trusted partner for us at Emirates Leisure Retail since 1999 and our collaboration continues to inspire and energise us. Being named International Franchise Partner of the Year was a proud moment for our entire team and a reflection of our shared ambition and relentless focus on customers. With these new agreements, we’re excited to take the next step in our journey together, continuing to set new standards for coffee excellence and customer connection in UAE.”

The strengthened partnership underscores both companies’ ongoing dedication to creating value through quality, and innovation – ensuring that every cup of Costa Coffee enjoyed around the world delivers on the brand’s promise of coffee made with heart.

About Costa Coffee

Founded in London in 1971 by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa, Costa Coffee is the world’s second largest coffee brand, operating in more than 50 countries with over 4,200 coffee shops worldwide. Across retail stores, Costa Express machines, and Costa Coffee Professional solutions, Costa Coffee shares one purpose – to inspire the world to love great coffee.

Costa’s signature Mocha Italia blend and focus on quality craftsmanship underpin every cup we serve, whether enjoyed in-store, on-the-go, or through our professional partners. Costa Coffee Professional now supports more than 30,000 sites across 22 international markets, offering total coffee solutions for workplaces, hotels, travel hubs and convenience locations.

Committed to making a difference, Costa Coffee raises funds and awareness for its global charity partner – Costa Foundation – and has to date funded over 100 school projects and improved access to education for more than 120,000 children in coffee-growing communities since 2007.

About Emirates Leisure Retail:

Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), a subsidiary of the prestigious Emirates Group, manages a diverse portfolio of restaurants, cafes, and bars across the Middle East, Australia, Asia, USA, and East Africa. With over 300 outlets, including 90+ within 21 airports, ELR excels in revenue generation, operational excellence, and guest experiences. Its unique models blend global brands and bespoke concepts. For more information about the company, please visit mmielr.com

