Muscat- Isuzu, distributed exclusively by OTE Group, announced a significant milestone in its partnership with Corniche Cars, one of Oman’s leading car rental and leasing companies. Corniche Cars has purchased over 250 Isuzu vehicles since 2022, including more than 100 units added to its fleet in 2025 alone, reaffirming the strong collaboration between the two brands and the growing trust in Isuzu’s superior quality and dependability.

The partnership between Isuzu Oman and Corniche Cars reflects a shared vision built on performance, durability, and customer satisfaction. Both brands have continuously worked hand-in-hand to deliver robust, efficient, and reliable mobility solutions that meet the needs of Oman’s expanding commercial and logistics sector.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Rejith Kunju, General Manager of Dollar / Corniche Cars, said:

“Our business depends on vehicles that deliver consistent performance and reliability — and Isuzu has never let us down. The trucks and pickups in our fleet are always on the road, with minimal downtime, allowing us to operate with confidence and efficiency. We deeply value the relationship with Isuzu and OTE Group, whose strong aftersales support across the Sultanate gives us complete peace of mind.”

Isuzu Motors has earned global recognition for building vehicles that deliver strength, efficiency, and reliability. Operating in over 150 countries, Isuzu currently holds the No. 1 market share in 37 countries worldwide. With over 680,000 units sold globally in FY 2024, Isuzu continues to lead the commercial vehicle segment through its unwavering commitment to quality and durability — qualities that have made it a trusted choice among fleet operators, businesses, and transport companies across the globe.

In Oman, Isuzu is represented by OTE Group, one of the Sultanate’s most respected business conglomerates. With a nationwide network of showrooms, workshops, and parts centers, OTE Group ensures that Isuzu customers enjoy world-class sales and aftersales services. The company’s service infrastructure is designed to deliver fast, reliable, and customer-focused support, maximizing uptime and ensuring that Isuzu vehicles stay on the road longer.

Speaking on behalf of Isuzu and OTE, a company representative added:

“This collaboration with Corniche Cars exemplifies our shared values of reliability and performance. We are proud to see Isuzu vehicles contributing to Oman’s economic activity and supporting businesses like Corniche Cars that rely on dependable fleet operations. We thank Corniche Cars for their continued trust in Isuzu and in the service excellence of OTE Group.”

This latest fleet expansion highlights Isuzu’s growing footprint in Oman and reinforces its position as the preferred choice for businesses seeking powerful, dependable commercial vehicles. With a century-long legacy of Japanese engineering, a strong global presence, and OTE Group’s dedicated support network, Isuzu Oman continues to drive value, reliability, and confidence for customers across the Sultanate.

Customers can visit their nearest Isuzu showrooms across Oman, including locations in Wattayah, Ghala, Bidiya, Barka, Sohar, Rumais, Salalah, Nizwa, Bahla, Sinaw, Bani Bu Ali & or reach out via toll-free number 800-50004

About Isuzu

Founded in Japan, Isuzu Motors is a global leader in commercial vehicles and diesel engines, known for its cutting-edge engineering, fuel efficiency, and uncompromising durability. Isuzu’s lineup of trucks and pickups is trusted by businesses in more than 150 countries for their exceptional performance and long service life.

About OTE Group

OTE Group is one of Oman’s most trusted and diversified business conglomerates, representing globally renowned automotive brands. The Group provides a comprehensive range of automotive sales and aftersales services through its extensive nationwide network, ensuring customers receive exceptional value, reliability, and satisfaction.