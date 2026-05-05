Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Solutions+, the AI-driven shared services company providing technology services and solutions. Announced at Make it in the Emirates, taking place 4 – 7 May in Abu Dhabi, the agreement establishes a structured framework for delivering secure, scalable cloud, data, and AI infrastructure services across the Mubadala Group and Abu Dhabi government entities.

The agreement sees Core42 serve as the foundational infrastructure provider to the Mubadala Group as well as government entities across Abu Dhabi and the UAE, while Solutions+ acts as the primary implementation and data services partner. Solutions+ will leverage Core42’s in-country AI infrastructure through Core42’s Compass API to power the delivery of its WEAVE AI platform. This will provide the large language model access and GPU compute required to develop and run enterprise-grade AI applications, while enabling WEAVE AI to be deployed within a sovereign, compliant environment. In parallel, Solutions+ becomes the lead partner for Oracle Fusion and OCI services across a defined set of enterprise accounts agreed with Core42, supporting consistency, governance and speed of delivery.

Commenting on the partnership, Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director, Solutions+, said: “Combining Solutions+’s implementation expertise and WEAVE AI platform with Core42’s compute infrastructure creates an end-to-end capability for AI adoption across the Mubadala Investment Company Group portfolio companies and government entity clients. This is a partnership grounded in shared priorities: a sovereign-first approach, a focus on delivery, and a commitment to long-term impact.”

The partnership builds on an existing working relationship between the two organizations, formalizing roles and expanding the scope of collaboration to meet growing demand for AI-ready enterprise infrastructure across the UAE and the wider region. The agreement also establishes a framework for collaboration beyond Mubadala Investment Company, for government and private sector clients, including joint opportunity alignment, referrals, and reseller arrangements.

Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer, Core42, said: “This partnership underscores Core42’s role in enabling AI at scale with secure, resilient, sovereign-ready infrastructure built for production. Together with Solutions+, we’re creating a structured delivery model that unites compute and implementation, accelerating outcomes for large, complex organizations.”

G42 and Mubadala Investment Company, together with Mubadala portfolio companies including Solutions+, are exhibiting at Make it in the Emirates, the UAE’s flagship industrial platform, where both organizations are showcasing their role in advancing national capabilities across priority sectors. As subsidiary companies of these groups, the partnership between Core42 and Solutions+ reflects this broader ambition, contributing to the development of sovereign, AI-ready infrastructure that supports long-term economic resilience and digital transformation across the UAE.

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals. We are building the digital backbone that powers AI-native societies. We operate the G42 Intelligence Grid that turns compute into tokens at massive scale and functions as a global factory for manufactured intelligence. These foundations are essential to deploy advanced AI, unlock proprietary data, and drive real outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram and Core42 X.

For more information

Core42@proglobal.ae

About Solutions+:

As an agile, creative, and impactful partner, Solutions+ and its group companies provide shared services and advisory solutions offering digital services, finance, HR, procurement, integrated facilities management, fleet management and sports and entertainment services.

Serving clients across key sectors in the UAE, the company cuts through complexity by moving with flexibility, introducing innovative thinking, creating synergies, and delivering solutions for tangible change. By setting the path of action for customized and quality results, the company enables its clients to focus on the success of their core business.

For more information, please visit Solutionsplus.ae