In the esteemed presence of the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, the G.C.C Commercial Arbitration Centre has officially sealed a cooperation agreement with the International Association of Sports Law at the 26th conference of the association held at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in the Greek capital.

The signing ceremony saw representation from the G.C.C Commercial Arbitration Centre led by its Secretary-General, Dr. Kamal Al-Hamad, and the International Association of Sports Law represented by its President, Dr. Dimitrios Panagiotopoulos. The event was graced by Mr. Majid Qaroub, Chairman of the Centre's Advisory Committee, the President of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, deans of international sports law faculties, and heads of international arbitration and sports investment centres.

The agreement between the G.C.C Commercial Arbitration Centre and the International Association of Sports Law aims to facilitate the exchange of technical expertise between the two entities, fostering collaboration in sports law and investment sectors, and enhancing arbitration capabilities in the field of sports investment.

This agreement not only opens the avenue for fruitful discussions aimed at aligning strategic and operational goals in advancing arbitration practices for sports investment but also explores pioneering institutional alternatives to resolve commercial disputes within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. By bolstering the investment landscape and nurturing economic growth in the region, the cooperation marks a significant milestone in promoting a harmonious environment for sports investment.

Dr. Kamal Al-Hamad, Secretary-General of the G.C.C Commercial Arbitration Centre, emphasised that this collaboration is a significant move in the Centre's commitment to fortify partnerships with relevant international bodies to advance sports arbitration. This initiative aims to create a secure environment for sports investment, crucial for economic development in the Gulf region. The collaboration intends to

establish a lasting alliance to promote arbitration practices and raise awareness about alternative dispute resolution methods, ensuring a stable investment environment that fosters growth and prosperity. The collaboration also aims to equip arbitrators and experts with the necessary skills to preside over arbitration disputes. In pursuit of their shared goals, both parties have reached a comprehensive agreement to collaborate across various areas essential to fortify their cooperation.

Notably, the G.C.C Commercial Arbitration Centre is a regional and international arbitration institution established by a decision at the 14th summit of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh from 20-22 December 1993. This decision was subsequently ratified by all the council of ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council nations. The Centre is dedicated to enhancing the role of arbitration as a distinctive mechanism for resolving commercial and investment disputes, offering training and preparation for arbitrators, experts, and secretaries through top-tier training programs and fostering an arbitration culture.

