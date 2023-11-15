BEIRUT – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with Dr. Linda Al Tannouri, founder and CEO of Next Level Company, for cooperation in the fields of consulting, training, development and media.

The signing ceremony was attended by Lebanon’s Minister of the Displaced HE Mr. Issam Sharafeddine, former Minister of Interior and Municipalities, HE Mr. Ziyad Baroud, Princess Zeina Majid Arslan, Princess Reema Majid Arslan, Mr. Majid Jumblatt and Lebanese TV Host Mr. Neshan Der Haroutiounian, in addition to officials from both parties.

During the event, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in this partnership and joint action in implementing projects and tenders in the fields of consulting, development and digital transformation in Lebanon, asserting his readiness to place all TAG.Global expertise at the service of this cooperation to achieve the best results in Lebanon.

For her part, Dr. Al Tannouri affirmed her keenness on cooperation with a distinguished global group such as TAG.Global, noting that all the capabilities and the expert consultations provided by ‘Abu-Ghazaleh Global’ will significantly contribute to the success of the joint projects at Lebanon’s, regional and world levels.

Meanwhile, General Manager of Next Level, Mr. Zaher Malaeb, stated that the cooperation agreement would give a significant push to all possible efforts to meet our responsibilities. Addressing Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh he added: “You are a role model and you represent our dreams, our aspirations, as well as all the youth in Lebanon.”

