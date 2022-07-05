Manama: Continental has signed a partnership with YK Almoayyed & Sons, appointing them as the official distributor for Continental tyres in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This partnership contract was held at a signing ceremony at the YK Almoayyed & Sons head office in Manama by Karel Kucera, Managing Director of Continental Middle East, and Farouk Yousuf Almoayyed, Chairman of YKA Group, in the presence of Werner Grohe – Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy Bahrain. The agreement between the two companies follows a series of developments that have seen the German tyre manufacturer significantly enhance its support for customers across Bahrain.

Commenting on the agreement, Karel Kucera, Managing Director of Continental Middle East, said: “We are very pleased to sign this agreement with YKA group to become a key partner of ours. Their reach will help us continue providing premium tyres to customers across the country. I am confident that we will be achieving great things together in Bahrain.”

Mr Farouk Yousuf Almoayyed, Chairman of YKA Group, commented: “As the largest family-owned business in Bahrain, we are proud to join the Continental family and to contribute to the growth of the brand in the country over the coming years. Our extensive history and deep roots in Bahrain make us an ideal partner, and we look forward to a fruitful, long-term relationship.”