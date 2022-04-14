Dubai: Leading tyre manufacturer, Continental, and Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority are working together on an initiative to distribute 1,000 meals for drivers this Ramadan.

Starting on April 15th, the initiative will target truck and taxi drivers and will take place at a Truck Rest Area on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Dubai over the course of four days. Representatives from both companies will be on the ground to distribute meals, while also providing road users with tips to help them drive in a calm and safe manner this Ramadan.

“Safety is a top priority for Continental and as part of our Vision Zero Initiative, we are pleased we can do our part in keeping the UAE’s roads safe, especially during the Holy Month. This is why we set up our meal station on such a major route as the E311, to remind people of some of the more important safety tips when driving and fasting. We are delighted to work with the RTA once again, and hope that over the next four days, we can really make a difference and help road users during this time,” said Mostafa Farouk, Marketing Manager at Continental Middle East.

Continental and the RTA understand that this is a particularly challenging time of the year for drivers at times when blood sugar is low due to fasting. To assist drivers, the RTA has put together a number of safety tips to follow, such as:

Avoid driving after a heavy meal, especially after breaking the fast

Be patient while driving during fasting periods and be sure to leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you

Expect traffic congestion and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination to reduce stress while driving

Avoid arguments with drivers who do not follow traffic rules or good driving practices and stay in your lane

Take a good rest before driving – if you feel exhausted, drowsy or if you are yawning frequently, you should stop driving immediately

If you are driving and it is nearly time to break fast, stop at the nearest petrol station or grocery store to have a light meal and drink water, then resume driving to your destination

Ensure the air conditioning in the car is on, as the hot weather causes fatigue and exhaustion

Avoid reclining the seat back too much and try to maintain your back in an upright position, with your head up while driving

To discover more about Continental’s Vision Zero Initiative and to keep up-to-date with more initiatives from Continental, please visit https://ae.continental-me.com/en/.

About Continental:

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated preliminary sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs around 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The Tires group sector has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tyre manufacturers with more than 57,000 employees and posted preliminary sales of €11.8 billion in 2021 in this group sector. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tyre production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost-effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the tyre business includes services for the tyre trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tyres.

